Interesting and Humour - page 459

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sumkin75:
There was also the case of, "Hey Curly, why are you hanging your nose?"
 
Mischek:
And then there was the case of, "Hey Curly, why are you hanging your nose?"
I'd like to see that. I would have laughed...
 
 

Gee

Apple got a patent for a vertical scroll bar on the screen. Patent number 8 223 134.

♪ Stupidity builds up ♪

 
Mischek:

Gee

Apple got a patent for a vertical scroll bar on the screen. Patent number 8 223 134.

You're getting a little crazy.

So, is Uncle Billy going to buy this patent, does he have them too? Or has Apple got different ones and the patent only applies to them? ))

Have they already stepped on the horizontal one or have they been beaten? ))

 
fyords:

So, will Uncle Billy buy this patent, because he has them too? Or does Apple have different ones and the patent only applies to them? ))

Or have they already beaten them to the horizontal one? ))

it's about touch screens and the "disappearing" bar, but it's still nonsense

they could patent the proportions of the screen, the colour of the display...

 

Soon, soon. In the meantime it's just chanterelles ))

 
Like a toy picture.
 
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