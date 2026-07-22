Interesting and Humour - page 459
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
And then there was the case of, "Hey Curly, why are you hanging your nose?"
Gee
Apple got a patent for a vertical scroll bar on the screen. Patent number 8 223 134.
♪ Stupidity builds up ♪
Gee
Apple got a patent for a vertical scroll bar on the screen. Patent number 8 223 134.
You're getting a little crazy.
So, is Uncle Billy going to buy this patent, does he have them too? Or has Apple got different ones and the patent only applies to them? ))
Have they already stepped on the horizontal one or have they been beaten? ))
So, will Uncle Billy buy this patent, because he has them too? Or does Apple have different ones and the patent only applies to them? ))
Or have they already beaten them to the horizontal one? ))
it's about touch screens and the "disappearing" bar, but it's still nonsense
they could patent the proportions of the screen, the colour of the display...
Soon, soon. In the meantime it's just chanterelles ))