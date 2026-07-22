Interesting and Humour - page 3934

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Dmitry Fedoseev:

Dope is paranoid.

Dimitri, you just don't have developed imaginative thinking).
 
khorosh:
Dimitri, you just don't have the imagination.)

Missed. I can't do cross stitch... there's no disputing your leadership.

 
khorosh:

Did you do well in descriptive geometry?


I did well in two departments at once... catered to an endless stream of pilgrims. There was an open house in the dormitory every night.

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

I was able to attend two faculties at once... I had a lot of time to serve an endless stream of pilgrims.

I remember a picture from my childhood, like a hat and the question: what is it? The answer: a boa constrictor swallowed an elephant.
 
khorosh:
From my childhood I remember a picture, like a hat and the question: what is it? The answer is a boa constrictor swallowed an elephant.

But of course you don't remember where the picture is from?

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

But of course you don't remember where the picture came from?

Of course I don't. It's been so many years.
 

A monument to the author of that book.

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

A monument to the author of that book.

Is it Exupery?
 
khorosh:
Exupery or something?

Who else could it be?

 
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