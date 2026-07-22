Interesting and Humour - page 3934
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Dope is paranoid.
Dimitri, you just don't have the imagination.)
Missed. I can't do cross stitch... there's no disputing your leadership.
Did you do well in descriptive geometry?
I did well in two departments at once... catered to an endless stream of pilgrims. There was an open house in the dormitory every night.
I was able to attend two faculties at once... I had a lot of time to serve an endless stream of pilgrims.
From my childhood I remember a picture, like a hat and the question: what is it? The answer is a boa constrictor swallowed an elephant.
But of course you don't remember where the picture is from?
But of course you don't remember where the picture came from?
A monument to the author of that book.
A monument to the author of that book.
Exupery or something?
Who else could it be?