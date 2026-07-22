Interesting and Humour - page 269
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The picture also has a common caption
"Apple uses an automatic intravenous infusion of schnapps."
Map of free speech
Scandinavia is, as always, ahead of the rest of the world
http://www.1tv.ru/news/social/204887
April 22nd.
happy birthday