Interesting and Humour - page 269

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The picture also has a common caption

"Apple uses an automatic intravenous infusion of schnapps."

 
 

Map of free speech

Scandinavia is, as always, ahead of the rest of the world

 
Mischek:
http://www.1tv.ru/news/social/204887
I wonder if other countries have this problem? In the USA, for example?
 
 


 

April 22nd.

happy birthday

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