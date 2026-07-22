Interesting and Humour - page 1963
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Her?
Watch to the end
add snow
Watch to the end
Watch to the end
I'm not quite sure how to rearrange the angles...
The winners of the 2013 Darwin Awards
6th place.
This winner walked into a Circle-K shop in Louisiana, walked up to the cash register, put $20 on the counter and asked for change. When the cashier opened the cash register, the guy pulled out a gun and demanded to give him all the money, which the cashier immediately did. The robber then fled, leaving his $20 on the counter. The total amount stolen was $15 in change.
4th place
A bus driver from Zimbabwe was entrusted with transporting 20 mentally ill patients to a hospital. On the way he was thirsty and stopped at an illegal drinking establishment. When the driver returned to the bus, he found that all the patients had escaped. The man did not hesitate, drove to a nearby bus station and offered a free ride to twenty people who wanted one. He then took the unsuspecting passengers to the asylum, warning the staff that the patients were all easily disturbed and prone to bizarre fantasies. The hoax was only uncovered three days later.
3rd place
After a snowstorm in Chicago, a man spent an hour shovelling snow for his car. When he pulled up to park a few minutes later, he saw that some woman had taken his spot. He immediately shot her without a word.
2nd place
A chef in a Swiss hotel lost his finger when he was turning meat in a meat grinder and asked the insurance company for compensation. The company suspected that the cook was negligent and therefore at fault. An expert was sent to test this theory and tried to replicate the cook's actions and was also left without a finger. The cook received his compensation.
Winner
During a robbery in Long Beach, California, one James Elliott tried to fire his .38 calibre revolver, but it misfired. And then he did what few people would have done: he turned the gun towards himself, looked into the muzzle and pulled the trigger again. This time the revolver went off.