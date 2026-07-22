Interesting and Humour - page 2415
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Well, it could be anything, but you don't need super technology to produce cleaned shrimp from frozen raw. So it's possible that the shrimp is Belarusian-made.
The word ORIGINAL rather indicates the homeland of the product
Of course it does. But then it's all bullshit for sure. For Polish apples (the entire list of goods) do not even need to be repackaged, only the labels are attached.
And then they have already commented on this issue. They said that this is not allowed.
And yet, it is one thing to put tags on, and another to change the goods.
A sawmill produces lumber, but the round timber is purchased on the side.
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I'm more interested in, "Where's the Russian shrimp?"
yyy: who are you talking about?
xxx: Yeah, in the comments. There's a woman offering to return love for dough. So I asked her to bring back Lenin, the football team's prowess and my panty eraser. Offended
xxx: She wrote me off in a foul-mouthed way in her personal message. That's not very nice at all. I did promise to put a third eye on her chakra...
yyy: for what?
xxx: don't threaten me with spells.
xxx: she also called me gay.
yyy: what was that for?
xxx: For Lenin. And I'm from my heart, for the people..." (с)
To be fair, there are places in RB that have freshwater shrimp.
...on an industrial scale.
Don't mind me. I'm just angry.
Anything is possible, well almost )
I have an acquaintance who grew tomatoes on an Antarctic station back in the day
The cost of production makes homemade shrimp production a hobby rather than a business
When will Russian shrimp hit the shelves?
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Have they started selling Belarusian shrimp in Russia?
Если на ценнике написано «Страна-производитель Беларусь», то это могут быть наши креветки, - пояснили на предприятии. – Дело в том, что мы закупаем креветки за границей. А у нас они проходят определенную обработку. К примеру, варятся. И потом могут идти в продажу на развес. Тогда мы имеем право указывать на ценнике, что страна производитель – это Беларусь. А вот если указано, что страна происхождения Беларусь, то это ошибка. И уже вопросы к торговле. У нас в стране креветок в промышленных масштабах не выращивают. Мы завозим холодноводные креветки из Норвегии, Дании, Канады, Исландии, а тепловодные – из Индии, Китая, Вьетнама.
...on an industrial scale