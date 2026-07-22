Interesting and Humour - page 659
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Scientists are at a loss to explain what happened in October 2012 when an Unidentified Flying Object, at least 200m in diameter, slammed into the mouth of the active volcano Popocatepetl at high speed. The object is cylindrical in shape, though given its high speed, it is difficult to judge its true shape with any certainty. The video clearly shows that the head part of the UFO has a black colour and a dense structure, while the glowing cylinder may be the luminescence emitted by it.
Now according to haarp intellicast weather radar data for 27 and 28 October, this is the picture:
New York City evacuates quarter of a million residents
Hurricane Sandy on google maps
the flood zones are there, too.
And then there's the full moon with helovin.
That's bullshit.