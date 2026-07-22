Interesting and Humour - page 774
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No joke
Caution. Clicking the link triggers a gag reflex.
No joke
You could also squint your eyes a bit and you'd get Monroe, too. ))
is it so that no one eats anyone and there's no polygamy?
Grannies sitting in the courtyard were mistaken for an opposition rally
Our correspondents watched the events unfold
An attempt by five grandmothers from the Lublino district of Moscow to sit on a bench in the courtyard of their apartment building on Saturday ended in failure. Inaccurate information circulating on social networks and in the media has led to the old ladies being mistaken for opposition activists at an unauthorized rally.
"We sit here every day, breathing fresh air, discussing people who pass by," Elena Nikolaevna Kuzmina, a participant in the events, told Smixer.ru from flat eight. - But today a bus of riot police arrived, told us that our demonstration was illegal and demanded that we go home and not interfere with citizens' movement.
After the grandmothers had dispersed, the police left. But the story did not end there.
The next day, the NTV channel broadcast a documentary that examined the Anatomy of Sitting on a Benches in a Yard, and concluded that the grannies didn't go out into the courtyard by themselves, but on the orders of an Arab sheikh who wanted to destroy Russia and lay his hands on its oil fields.
There have been a number of revealing posts in the LiveJournal promo about the fact that there were not five old ladies in the courtyard, but far fewer - two or three - which means that the protest is drained, people don't want to go out into the courtyards on benches, they don't want upheaval, they love Putin and United Russia again. And these "petrolheads" who did come out into the yard in the cold are paid by America, Georgia, Uruguay, Honduras and a number of other unfriendly countries.
The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation was about to initiate criminal proceedings against the two grannies for the theft of a woolen shawl and a hockey stick, but then the mistake was revealed.
It turned out that a popular blogger, reporting on the upcoming rally of the opposition, confused Lubyanskaya Square with Lublinskaya Street.
A number of media outlets picked up on the mistake, disrupting the usual gatherings of five innocent grannies.
Source: http://smixer.ru/news/a-437.html