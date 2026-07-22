Interesting and Humour - page 3323
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The eruption of the Piton de la Fournes volcano (France) 11.09.2016
Scary and beautiful
Due to the "dying of the forum", the forum users have ignored the 15 years of the sad anniversary of the events of 11.09.01 in their discussions.
Despite the role of this event as a watershed in modern history, there are still no clear answers to the main question - who is really behind this tragedy, who is the organizer?
It's not even the moon landing, but there are just as many mysteries, arguments and mutually exclusive versions...
One version of why we still have no contact with aliens is because we live in a virtual world, the Matrix, and aliens are simply not in the software.
My hypothesis is that they do not want to communicate with us because our minds are not mature enough for them.
Hollywood movies have already been drummed into people's brains to such an extent that if aliens appear, it is only to take over our planet, then the first appearance of aliens will cause full-scale hysteria and military action on Earth.
My hypothesis is that they do not want to communicate with us because our minds are not mature enough for them.
Hollywood movies have already been drummed into people's brains to such an extent that if aliens appear, it is only to take over our planet, then the first appearance of aliens will cause full-scale hysteria and military action on Earth.
I stick to the theory that we did not meet anyone because of the vast distances between the stars. Civilisations arise and perish without anyone ever learning about them. And those civilisations which have reached the level of being able to cross interstellar space are either too few or have not yet managed to spread throughout the universe. In short, the universe is too big and too young for intelligent life to be boiling over everywhere - this is the most plausible version.
What about the pyramids? There are drawings of someone arriving and the pyramids were built with the help of those arriving.
What about the pyramids? There are drawings that someone flew in and the pyramids were built with the help of these people.
Not just on the pyramids, the Sumerians have records, the Indians... Most likely it is the evidence of highly technical means of transportation of local, local civilizations, terrestrial or circumsolar, which existed before and during the present civilization. Or from a parallel world, but also local, not from other stars.
The history of Earth's civilisations is more turbulent and interesting than described by modern historians, I suppose.
A very good version is time travellers. This could explain the finds of gold clocks in limestone (or coal, can't remember anymore), and other "impossible" artefacts. But then again, these are all "local guys".
SZY. Distances between separate stars are so enormous that even the coming collision of the Milky Way and Andromeda galaxies doesn't threaten us Earthlings with anything. There will be practically no individual collisions of stars, black holes will merge together and that's about it. Global fireworks are not to be expected for the next 10 billion years and only if the Sun explodes or Jupiter turns into a star.
Not only on the pyramids, the Sumerians have records, the Indians... Most likely, they are evidence of highly technical means of transport of local, local civilisations, terrestrial or peri-solar, which existed before and at the time of the current civilisation. Or from a parallel world, but also local, not from other stars.
The history of Earth's civilisations is more turbulent and interesting than described by modern historians, I suppose.
Given that historians these days have more conjecture than evidence and their opinions are constantly scattered - the story was actually more interesting.
And why not from other stars? If you mean you can't travel faster than the speed of light, sci-fi books often write about hyperspace, which allows you to travel much faster. And as you know - a lot of what was written in fantasy books was translated into real life years later.