Interesting and Humour - page 4886
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It would be interesting to have one, but about the future) A few variations on how things get worse and worse) Hopefully, at least this time it will be without Inostranka and the Quiet House)
It would be interesting to see the same, but about the future) A few variants of how things get worse and worse) I hope that at least this time there will be no Inocence and Quiet House)
Well maybe the future will be sort of of cyberpunk with neuro-interfaces and other stuff, I hope it will be possible to trade directly in the brain or even in a dream.
The future will probably be sort of cyberpunk, with neuro-interfaces and all sorts of other goodies; I hope it will be possible to trade with your brain or even in your sleep.
In my opinion, trading will eventually become the domain of artificial intelligence. Similar to transport - people will use it, but only as passengers in an unmanned taxi, setting a destination. Meat traders, like meat drivers, will be a thing of the past and will be remembered only occasionally and with a shudder.
From a technical point of view, all that remains is to create an efficient implementation of the backtracking algorithm for the quantum computer. There have been some serious advances in this area lately, based on Quantum Walks theory. We can only hope that enough is left for our lifetime...
It would be interesting to have one, but about the future) A few options for how things get worse and worse) Hopefully, at least this time it will be without Inostranka and the Quiet House)
Son's essay on: "Mum's appearance" My mum is slim. She doesn't have very long legs, but she has flat feet in her feet. Her head is a little bigger than mine because she is very smart. She has grey-green eyes on her face, very thin eyebrows and long eyelashes. And on her eyelids, she doesn't have blue eyeshadow. Her nose is normal, but with a slight hump because she fell on her nose from a bicycle as a child. Her lips I see different colours all the time, she puts on lipstick in different shades all the time, depending on what she's wearing: an evening dress or homewear, a blouse with a skirt for work and so on... Mum also has even white teeth. She doesn't have a very long neck, I keep seeing a chain with a jewel on it. She's broad-shouldered, but it suits her. Mum has beautiful, feminine hands, on which she always has her nails painted. She paints them with white or clear nail polish. I think my mother and I have very wide bones and that's why my mother has a big pelvis. Her legs are straight because she didn't break them. I think Mum could be a model but she's very short and that's why they won't take her there. Daddy cried and asked him not to describe it.
A master class in copy-paste programming: First stubbornly advising, then "I have no idea what it is or how it works".
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As usual, masterfully said what is forbidden to say, kudos to you.
A surprisingly meaningful and popular presentation of problems with basic mathematics.