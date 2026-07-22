Interesting and Humour - page 3793
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You personally and the whole "civilised world" know exactly:
1. Koreans live badly
2. what it means to live "well".
Have you asked the Koreans?
Should we leave them alone? Should we remove the bases from South Korea, and at the same time the Americans who replaced the Japanese occupation administration there?
To all that, it would be useful to find out that North Korea's system has nothing to do with socialism and communism. It is based on the concept of juche = self-sufficiency, identity, self-reliance or "man is the master of all".
And an entire nation is willing to do anything to preserve its identity.
And quite a creepy red herring from these "poorly living Koreans".
To introduce here, in this vast territory, that we can live here at home as we want and it's scary to think - without "Western partners".
But how can we ask them, they do not have Internet, we could ask the question remotely. But, by the way, this seems to be one of the signs of quality of life. Go straight to North Korea and ask if you live well here. - It's like asking a serf if your life is good. By the way, let me make a little digression into history. Once upon a time, a landowner returned from Europe, he had seen too much, read too many newspapers and decided to make elections in the village. He wondered which of the three landlords in the area was the best, which one would be chosen. The elections were successful, and he was elected. When asked why, the villagers replied: when you hit them in the face with a boot, your teeth won't fly out, and when you kill them with roses, you won't cut them to the bone.
..
How do you ask them, they don't have internet, you could ask the question remotely. But, by the way, this is probably one of the signs of quality of life. Go straight to North Korea and ask if you live well here. - It's like asking a serf if your life is good. By the way, let me make a little digression into history. Once upon a time, a landowner came back from Europe, he had seen too much, read too many newspapers and decided to make elections in the village. He wondered which of the three landlords in the area was the best, which one would be chosen. The elections were successful, and he was elected. When asked why, the villagers replied: when you hit them in the face with a boot, your teeth won't fly out, and when you kill them with roses, you won't cut them to the bone.
There are people like you who know how to live other people in the "civilized world", about 10 per cent of the world population, no more. But they do know, and they should keep quiet, but no, they bring aircraft carriers, bomb waving, and publish celestial bullshit (firing of anti-aircraft guns, for example).
Why don't you try it on yourself personally.
Imagine this. I personally come to your home. I have different ideas of life compared with you and I believe that my ideas are the right ones.
So I come to you and I say:
You are living a wrong life and to make you understand me better I have arranged for you to cut off electricity and gas, and if you still do not understand I will cut off the sewerage system too. I have the most correct understanding of life.
And all over the planet these fucking teachers of life are running around, they have placed 800 bases outside their territory, a lot of aircraft carriers and teach, teach, teach ... Destroying governments, staging coups, hanging the legitimate rulers of countries...
Are you one of them?
So why don't you try it on yourself? Someone will come to you, to your family and start teaching...
There are people like you who know how to live other people in the "civilized world", about 10 per cent of the world's population, no more. But they do know, and they should have kept quiet, but no, they brought in aircraft carriers, waving bombs, publishing celestial bullshit (firing of anti-aircraft guns, for example).
Why don't you try it on yourself personally.
Imagine this. I personally come to your home. I have different ideas of life compared with you, and I believe that my ideas are the right ones.
So I come to you and I say:
You are living a wrong life and to make you understand me better I have arranged for you to cut off electricity and gas, and if you still do not understand I will cut off the sewerage system too. I have the most correct understanding of life.
And all over the planet these fucking teachers of life run around, they place 800 bases outside their territory, a lot of aircraft carriers and teach, teach, teach ... Destroying governments, staging coups, hanging the legitimate rulers of countries...
Are you one of them?
So why don't you try it on yourself? Someone will come to you, to your family and start teaching...
The rest do not know, the rest are not able to think.
If your neighbour on Wednesdays and Fridays at midnight hammer works, and on Tuesdays and Thursdays fights with children and his wife, so that they shout at the whole house, and among other things has 50 cats that shit all over the hallway, and parallel to this music full, so that the house trembles, then yes - we know better how to live. It's figuratively speaking. And not figuratively, there is a medieval horror going on somewhere on the planet.
...
Speaking of Three in a Boat, this purely English mocking flair of the author over his characters is completely lost in the Russian translation. Many times translated, but the book in Russian is different than in English.
Really, how come, Russian is the richest, the widest, the greatest, the mightiest... and just like that, it's a language suitable for nothing more than the programming of mechanical devices.
If you want a preserved spirit, read Tolstoy and Dostoyevsky, why are you here about the "fallen" culture of the "decaying" West?
There are people like you who know how to live other people in the "civilized world", about 10 per cent of the world's population, no more. But they do know, and they should have kept quiet, but no, they brought aircraft carriers, waving bombs, publishing celestial bullshit (firing of anti-aircraft guns, for example).
Why don't you try it on yourself personally.
Imagine this. I personally come to your home. I have different ideas of life compared with you and I believe that my ideas are the right ones.
So I come to you and I say:
You are living a wrong life and to make you understand me better I have arranged for you to cut off electricity and gas, and if you still do not understand I will cut off the sewerage system too. I have the most correct understanding of life.
And all over the planet these fucking teachers of life are running around, they have placed 800 bases outside their territory, a lot of aircraft carriers and teach, teach, teach ... Destroying governments, staging coups, hanging the legitimate rulers of countries...
Are you one of them?
So why don't you try it on yourself? Someone will come to you, to your family, and start teaching...
Actually my main question was to ask them what they should do. But I cannot ask, because they do not even have access to the outside world. What trickles in tells us that life there is great... I did not write about the master and how they love him for nothing - when he hits them in the face with his boot, their teeth do not come out, and when he kicks them, they are not even close to the bone. They cut electricity to North Koreans. They will understand you better, they do not understand what it means to live without electricity and other normal conveniences in the world (civilized).
I do not deny that they like to live like that, when they are beaten but not kicked to the bone, when they are kicked in the face but their teeth do not come out, because they do not know about other ways of life.
Photo:Vladimir Karputov
Nature of My Country" series.
And there are these fucking life teachers running around the planet...
And use only what you and others like you have created and made.
But your environment will turn into a pathetic semblance of not even North Korea.
SanSanych, and you give up everything those "fucking teachers of life" have created and made, because it's very easy to give it up.
And use only what you and others like you have created and made.
But your habitat will turn into a pathetic semblance of not even North Korea.
First we must disassociate ourselves from those who have destroyed MY habitat, those who have not just betrayed MY habitat but also destroyed everything their lustful hands could reach for. The country is still a third short of what it was in MY habitat
First we need to disassociate ourselves from those who have destroyed MY habitat, those who have not just betrayed my habitat but have also destroyed everything their lustful hands could reach.
First you need to sort out how you have parasitised society and prevented others in your society from living life to the fullest.