Interesting and Humour - page 2925
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Brain abortion)
Brain abortion)
There's a ban for advertising, I don't know why the author of the post hasn't been banned yet )
I think it's called a viral reel, like look at the horror of it, it's a laugh.
Brain abortion)
Clearly an amateurish branch on its own.
There's a ban for advertising, I don't know why the author of the post hasn't been banned yet.)
I think it's called a viral reel, like look at the horror, it's ridiculous.
In South Africa, an ostrich entered one of the world's biggest cycling races, the Cape Argus Tour. It jumped out from behind the bushes and chased two cyclists. The video was captured on camera by Alexey Mishchenko, who took part in the bike marathon.
"It was a little scary at first, but then I already thought I would fall off my bike from laughing," he wrote under the video. Mishchenko claims that it was not difficult for the ostrich to maintain a speed of 50km/h.
"I assume he wanted to show off to his girlfriend. I bet she was impressed," the cyclist wrote.
In South Africa, an ostrich entered one of the world's biggest cycling races, the Cape Argus Tour. It jumped out from behind the bushes and chased two cyclists. The video was captured on camera by Alexey Mishchenko, who took part in the bike marathon.
"It was a little scary at first, but then I already thought I would fall off my bike from laughter," he wrote under the video. Mishchenko claims that it was not difficult for the ostrich to maintain a speed of 50km/h.
"I assume he wanted to show off to his girlfriend. I bet she was impressed," the cyclist wrote.
ha... they're getting faster.) They're going for the record.)