Interesting and Humour - page 1127
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Bolkonsky, you're stumping me.
Instead of bickering, great pictures of bears.
Absolutely impossible to work with.
And here's one about you too:
... although without the witches.
Squirrel
Squirrel
There you go, bears, bears.
Squirrel is the new trend :0)
- Olya, he's a mathematician, and for him the perfect figure is a ball.