Interesting and Humour - page 1127

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abolk:

Bolkonsky, you're stumping me.

Instead of bickering, great pictures of bears.

Absolutely impossible to work with.

 
 
 
Mischek:

And here's one about you too:

... although without the witches.

 
 

Squirrel


 
Urain:

Squirrel

 
abolk:

There you go, bears, bears.

Squirrel is the new trend :0)

[Deleted]  
- I'm not fat! Sasha tells me I have the perfect figure.
- Olya, he's a mathematician, and for him the perfect figure is a ball.
 

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