Interesting and Humour - page 1035

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The Chinese are very wise people.

 
iTC:

The Chinese are very wise people.

Advertising detected, one more stunt like that and you'll be banned forever.
 

The bony hand of crisis and the Cypriot joke of humour has driven me to the brink.

I have no other option. Forgive me, fellow Russians. Forgive me too, Bolkonsky.

I'll sell my homeland. Expensive.

 
Mischek:

The bony hand of crisis and the Cypriot joke of humour has driven me to the brink.

I have no other option. Forgive me, fellow Russians. Forgive me too, Bolkonsky.

I'll sell my homeland. Expensive.

Too late, good man! All already sold out 100 years in advance!
 
Mischek:

The bony hand of crisis and the Cypriot joke of humour has driven me to the brink.

I have no other option. Forgive me, fellow Russians. Forgive me too, Bolkonsky.

I'll sell my homeland. Expensive.

You may or may not sell it, but you'll still get it. )))
 

The auction was withdrawn . The amount went up to three million rubles. Bolkonsky must have snitched.

I'm going to turn in the bottles ((

 
 
joo:
the (*)(*) topic is not fully covered :)
 
joo:
the bad ones in your picture ( . . )
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