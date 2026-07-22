Interesting and Humour - page 1776
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Grip the armrests tightly:
I am not privy to the backstage circles of politicians, so I cannot say who decided.
But I can read between the lines of the TV interview that Yanukovich sees no threat in popular revolts, while a revolutionary situation is ripe in Ukraine (a classic Kerensky mistake).
...
I've seen your slipper.
- Children, on this poster there are the same coloured names of horse and human bones
Come on
Grip the armrests tightly:
The anthem of the Russian Federation
On the computer, in sound editors there's a function called Pitch shift, I think it's called that.
Because there's no such thing as a slow singing [censored].
No matter how many times you say "halva", your mouth won't get any sweeter. You do not need to create a "revolutionary situation" but to work, work and work again. That is it. There is no other way. And be morally prepared that the fruits of your labor will go to your children, at best. Neither the EU, nor Russia, nor anyone else will bring a lollipop on a stick, they will rather take away the last one. The logic "I want to join the EU because I want to live like them" does not work, the EU will not give you a good life and neither will Russia, so it does not matter what you join, what matters is what you will do INTO your country.
No matter how hard you work, as long as the results of your work are appropriated by uncles, your children will always be under the horse like the poster from the last page.
The point of today's confrontation is to replace oligarchic rule with middle class rule. That is why there is such a desire to go to Europe. Yes, there is actually an agreement with the EU so that the oligarchs will be legislated for at the expense of the development of medium-sized businesses. And this is the change of government. But the oligarchs will not give up the power themselves, it is clear to everyone. That is why Yanukovich will never sign it, which is why he will be removed in a revolutionary way.
On the computer, the sound editors have a function called Pitch shift, I think that's what it's called.
Because there is no such thing as a slow singing [censored].
How come it doesn't happen? How come it doesn't happen?
The USSR anthem (read Russia) is chizhik pyzhik where you were, but performed very slowly (it was even played by Talkov, at his concert was such a trick, he began to play the anthem and then began to speed up and got chizhik pyzhik).
If they were able to slow down so chizhik muzhik, then the anthem will be able to. There is no limit to slowing down :) although no, there is, if you play even slower you will start playing backwards :)