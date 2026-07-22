Interesting and Humour - page 1964
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My grandmother had a cat and I taught him to fetch a balloon. I'd throw it and say, "Fetch!" He runs after it and brings it to me.
But they won't scratch the furniture.)
Darwin prize goes to Egypt...
My grandmother had a cat and I taught him to fetch a balloon. I'd throw it and say, "Fetch!" He runs after it and brings it to me.
I didn't teach mine to do any of this - he made it up himself. In fact, he invents all sorts of new games all the time.