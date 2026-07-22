Interesting and Humour - page 1964

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Armen:

My grandmother had a cat and I taught him to fetch a balloon. I'd throw it and say, "Fetch!" He runs after it and brings it to me.

[Deleted]  
Armen:
But they won't scratch the furniture.)
 
peripatetikos:
But they won't scratch the furniture.)
Plus, where you left them, you can find them later.)
 

Darwin prize goes to Egypt...

 
peripatetikos:

My grandmother had a cat and I taught him to fetch a balloon. I'd throw it and say, "Fetch!" He runs after it and brings it to me.

I didn't teach mine to do any of that, he just made it up. He's always inventing all sorts of new games all by himself.
 
Yanukovych stroke ?
 
artmedia70:
I didn't teach mine to do any of this - he made it up himself. In fact, he invents all sorts of new games all the time.
What kind of toys does he throw at you?
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