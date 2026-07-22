Interesting and Humour - page 4249
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Look, Albert, why are you rubbing our faces in the theory of relativity? Talk on the forum for a month, then you can talk about understanding physics. And be more careful.
I just realized... So you mean that your nickname "Flash555" is widely known among professionals as Albert Einstein?
Then post something about yourself in your profile ... Because many users here use the forum under their real names, and many have an official and verifiable background: signals, freelancing, marketplace, forum posts, and so on (the background of a person with a first and last name, not a usher with a nickname).
Even in the Criminal Code, a police officer is not entitled to demand something from the person complained about on the basis of one complaint alone. He has to justify it. Suddenly the complainant is inadequate or has his own interests, to indulge everyone now...
PS/ And all the best to you. Closed the thread.
So a moderator according to you is a policeman?
If so, you're new to moderation and you're already giving me advice on what I should do...
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That's it, peace and friendship.
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Interesting & Humorous
Flash555, 2018.04.07 09:28
Even in the Criminal Code, a police officer has no right to demand something from the person complained about on the basis of one complaint alone. Has to justify it. Suddenly the complainer is inadequate or has his own interests, indulge everyone now...
PS/ And all the best to you. Closed the thread.
Yes, I'm leaving the branch.
But the topic of newbies, which I started a few months ago, will continue from time to time, reminding professionals that the forum is read by people, most of whom are just the newbies, about whom I post here, and which most in life, and here.
I just now realized... So you mean that your nickname "Flash555" is widely known among professionals of your business as Albert Einstein?
Then post something about yourself in your profile... Because many users here use the forum under their real names, and many have an official and verifiable background: signals, freelancing, marketplace, forum posts, and so on (the background of a person with a first and last name, not a usher with a nickname).
I don't mean anything by it. I'm just comparing, to show the level of absurdity. You're the one who's starting to make a big deal about what I mean by "the nickname "Flash555" is as well known among professionals as Albert Einstein".
You asked me to stop developing the topic and you keep asking me something. Why did you ask?
So a moderator according to you is a policeman?
If so, then you're new to moderation and you're already giving me advice on what I should do...
----------------
That's it, peace and friendship.
----------------
You call a moderator a cop. I think it's a policeman who enforces the rules. Who, like everywhere else where there are rules, should stick to them and be guided by them, not by his own fantasies. I'm out of here.
Only now I understand ... So you mean that your nickname "Flash555" is widely known among the professionals of your business like Albert Einstein?
Then post something about yourself in your profile ... Because many users here use the forum under their real names, and many have an official and verifiable background: signals, freelancing, marketplace, forum posts, and so on (the background of a person with a first and last name, not a usher with a nickname).
Unless it is the same person:, then he is rich))))
Your moderator is a policeman. I think it's a policeman who enforces the rules. Who should, as everywhere else where there are rules, stick to them and be guided by them, not by his own fantasies. I'm out of here.
That's right, you tell me, a moderator-admin with 14 years of experience, what I'm supposed to do.
What I'm not good at? I'm not a programmer... are you a programmer? then I'll teach you too (like you teach me how to moderate).
You call a moderator a policeman. I think it's a policeman who enforces the rules. Who should, as everywhere else where there are rules, stick to them and be guided by them, not by his own fantasies. I'm out of here.
I did a search now - I've gone 18 times.
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That was newdigital and Flash555 with you.
That was Saturday Night Talk.
Goodbye, everyone.
You're gonna tell me, a 14-year-old moderator, what I'm supposed to do.
What I don't know? I'm not a programmer... Are you a programmer? Then I'll teach you too (like you taught me how to moderate).
Japon mother. We're not in the garden to teach each other. Calling for rules is not teaching.
At this rate, we can go 18 more times.
Then post something about yourself in your profile ... Because many users here use the forum under their real names, and many have an official and verifiable background: on signals, freelancing, marketplace, forum posts, and so on (the background of a person with a first and last name, not a username with a nickname).
It is highly desirable that all users have a surname, first name, patronymic (for those who are not shy about their father). In the profile, year of birth, country of residence (?), education, professional experience.
A different forum would have been different. As proof: compare the forum 5 years ago and more, when it was practically all nicknames. The appearance of surnames somehow raised the level of decency of posts.
It is highly desirable that all users have a surname, first name, patronymic (for those who are not shy about their father). In the profile, year of birth, country of residence (?), education, professional experience.
A different forum would have been different. As proof: compare the forum 5 years ago and more, when it was practically all nicknames. The advent of last names has somehow raised the level of decency of posts.