Interesting and Humour - page 4953
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Federal Reserve Bank, New York, 1959. Photo by Ormond Gigli
Federal Reserve Bank, New York, 1959. Photo by Ormond Gigli
Good boots, then! (с)
Good boots, then! (с)
And trousers tucked into socks on a pile of gold?
And trousers tucked into socks
There's no such thing.
But there's gold dust on the boots).
There's gold dust on my boots, though).
How are you holding up?
Federal Reserve Bank, New York, 1959. Photo by Ormond Gigli
The photo itself is absurd.
What is the point of the bullion work?
the photo itself is absurd
what is the point of the bullion transfer job?
the photo itself is absurd
the point of the bullion transfer job is what?
I think a paid tour for representatives of countries storing their gold in the FRB. To visit their gold, hold it, feel it, dream about it... Now it's been a long time since they were allowed to see their stuff. They can't resist the excursion, I guess.
the photo itself is absurd
the point of the bullion work is what?
it's called auditing