Interesting and Humour - page 4953

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Federal Reserve Bank, New York, 1959. Photo by Ormond Gigli


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Dmytryi Nazarchuk #:

Federal Reserve Bank, New York, 1959. Photo by Ormond Gigli


Good boots, then! (с)

 
Aleksandr Volotko #:

Good boots, then! (с)

And trousers tucked into socks on a pile of gold?

 
Dmytryi Nazarchuk #:

And trousers tucked into socks

There's no such thing.
 
Sergey Gridnev #:
There's no such thing.

But there's gold dust on the boots).

 
Uladzimir Izerski #:

There's gold dust on my boots, though).

How are you holding up?

 
Dmytryi Nazarchuk #:

Federal Reserve Bank, New York, 1959. Photo by Ormond Gigli


The photo itself is absurd.

What is the point of the bullion work?

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

the photo itself is absurd

what is the point of the bullion transfer job?

I wrote to the bank's press service to give you a comprehensive answer immediately, but they are still silent - they can't understand who you are. In fact, the worker is probably just posing
 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

the photo itself is absurd

the point of the bullion transfer job is what?

I think a paid tour for representatives of countries storing their gold in the FRB. To visit their gold, hold it, feel it, dream about it... Now it's been a long time since they were allowed to see their stuff. They can't resist the excursion, I guess.

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

the photo itself is absurd

the point of the bullion work is what?

it's called auditing

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