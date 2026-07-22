Interesting and Humour - page 4776

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Uladzimir Izerski:


Bought at auction in Vienna


 
denis.eremin:

Bought at an auction in Vienna


I wouldn't be surprised if you started putting up other body parts here.)

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Gas station in Baku 1980s


 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

Gas station in Baku 1980s

Did you mean "in the tank"?

Yes, they rarely filled cans back then, only for long journeys.

[Deleted]  

In Azerbaijan .

The petrol station looks like a UFO.

 

Kindergarten No. 27

Kindergarten No. 27

Villa Schmidt (description from wikipedia) is one of the villas of the Amalienau district in Königsberg (the Amalienau area is now part of the Central administrative district of Kaliningrad). It was built in 1903. Object of cultural heritage of regional importance.
At the moment the villa is in a good condition

Since April 1953 in Villa Schmidt there has been a kindergarten number 27.

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Good morning

 
Sergey Golubev:

Kindergarten No. 27

Villa Schmidt (description from wikipedia) is one of the villas of the Amalienau district in Königsberg (the Amalienau area is now part of the Central administrative district of Kaliningrad). It was built in 1903. Object of cultural heritage of regional importance.
At the moment the villa is in a good condition

Since April 1953 in Villa Schmidt there has been a kindergarten number 27.

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Good morning

What were the oligarchs looking at? To let such a villa go into the public domain...

 
Edgar Akhmadeev:

What were the oligarchs looking at? Such a villa to be lost to the public domain...

Yes normal kindergartens are being built and today))))) All for the kids))))

 

Somewhere out there, far, far away...


 
Denis Sartakov:

somewhere out there, far, far away...


great... great news... now the haters are going to get angry...

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