Interesting and Humour - page 4776
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Bought at auction in Vienna
Bought at an auction in Vienna
I wouldn't be surprised if you started putting up other body parts here.)
Gas station in Baku 1980s
Gas station in Baku 1980s
Did you mean "in the tank"?
Yes, they rarely filled cans back then, only for long journeys.
In Azerbaijan .
The petrol station looks like a UFO.
Kindergarten No. 27
Villa Schmidt (description from wikipedia) is one of the villas of the Amalienau district in Königsberg (the Amalienau area is now part of the Central administrative district of Kaliningrad). It was built in 1903. Object of cultural heritage of regional importance.
At the moment the villa is in a good condition
Since April 1953 in Villa Schmidt there has been a kindergarten number 27.
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Good morning
Kindergarten No. 27
Villa Schmidt (description from wikipedia) is one of the villas of the Amalienau district in Königsberg (the Amalienau area is now part of the Central administrative district of Kaliningrad). It was built in 1903. Object of cultural heritage of regional importance.
At the moment the villa is in a good condition
Since April 1953 in Villa Schmidt there has been a kindergarten number 27.
----------------
Good morning
What were the oligarchs looking at? To let such a villa go into the public domain...
What were the oligarchs looking at? Such a villa to be lost to the public domain...
Yes normal kindergartens are being built and today))))) All for the kids))))
Somewhere out there, far, far away...
somewhere out there, far, far away...
great... great news... now the haters are going to get angry...