Interesting and Humour - page 4925
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The secret to happiness is simple
It was not a matter of extolling poverty and rejection of the benefits of civilisation, but of self-sufficiency and the pursuit of balance. Of course, a sense of balance arises for different people at different levels of affluence, and for many people it does not arise at all.)
Diogenes also suggested that wives should be shared and everyone should copulate with everyone like animals.
Consistently pursuing the agenda of nature as the basis of philosophical discourse, Diogenes ostentatiously farted loudly and masturbated in public.
Diogenes also suggested that wives should be shared and everyone should copulate with everyone like animals.
Consistently pursuing the agenda of nature as the basis of philosophical discourse, Diogenes ostentatiously farted loudly and masturbated in public.
Well, everyone notices something in others that is closest to them. I didn't see Diogenes masturbate and it's none of my business.
I prefer to get the best experience for myself by looking at others.
Diogenes also suggested that wives should be shared and everyone should copulate with everyone like animals.
Consistently pursuing the agenda of nature as the basis of philosophical discourse, Diogenes defiantly farted loudly and masturbated in public.
Was a telemite thousands of years before Crowley)
Was a telemite thousands of years before Crowley)
Crowley, in his Paris Works, took it one step further... and ahem... deeper... 😁
Well, everyone notices something in others that is closest to them. I didn't see Diogenes masturbate and it's not my thing.
I prefer to get the best experience for myself by looking at others.
Like drinking water from the river like dogs? 😁
Among his other remarkable antics, Diogenes left another important instructive example for rhetoricians on how to win arguments: according to accounts, when he failed to argue his opponents, Diogenes urinated on them.
Alexey Chizhov "Diogenes" (2016)
The painting is for sale ;)
All in all it has been an interesting conversation, where the misguided attempt to portray the poor as supposedly more spiritual/moral than the rich is exposed, but this is far from always true, and in practice rather the opposite, the poor being under socio-economic pressure are in general more rude and primitive.
Diogenes, although undoubtedly a successful flappist, can hardly be called a truly profound philosopher compared to those ancient titans who built mental models of the universe or debated the principles of reason...
Like drinking water from the river like dogs? 😁
Well, why not, if you're relaxing away from the hustle and bustle? The dishes are likely to be dirtier than the water in the mountain stream.)
Anyway, my first post was with the painting and some background info on the main character of the painting. Artwork. Works of art (as long as they are artistic of course) do not aim to offend or teach anyone.
Well, why not, if you're relaxing away from the hustle and bustle? The dishes are likely to be dirtier than the water in the mountain stream.)
Anyway, my first post was with the painting and some background information on the main character of the painting. Artwork. A work of fiction (if it is a work of art of course) does not aim to offend or teach someone.
But to mislead, to deceive? Can it?