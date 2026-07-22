Interesting and Humour - page 3552
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Yalta
Eyes
The reason was found by one of the English moderators (the English part also has its share of heated arguments):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Why is MT5 better than MT4? Because it has fewer limitations ?
Alain Verleyen, 2017.01.22 12:56
Everyone is free to have their opinion and express it. But facts and data are more valuable. And if an opinion clearly contradicts the facts, it's just not worth discussing.
The problems start when someone tries to present their opinion as the ultimate truth by presenting opinion as fact. And this often happens, sometimes so often that no one even thinks about it or re-reads the constantly repeated opinions presented as law/axiom. I will never agree with this, and I will not allow such behaviour to develop while I am a moderator.
http://radio.garden/live/newark-nj/wclt/
Responsive guys, though :)
MARTINGALE TRADING !
enough to double the position