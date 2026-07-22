Interesting and Humour - page 2452

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barabashkakvn:

A very useful thing has come up in personal messages:

Good morning ;)
 
artmedia70:
Awesome!!! +100500
100500 -> https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/%2B100500
+100500 — Википедия
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01. «Разборка» (29.08.2010) 02. «Голубые в Кировске» (01.09.2010) 03. «Вот Это Прикол» (04.09.2010) 04. «Потерял Лёху» (08.09.2010) 05. «Сладенький» (24.09.2010) 06. «Элегантный» (09.10.2010) 07. «Бортмеханик» (22.10.2010) 08. «Борис» (03.11.2010) 09. «Дирижабль, Ага!» (12.11.2010) 10. «Дудка и Трубник» (20.11.2010) 11. «Кандибобер»...
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Rammstein

 
GT788:

Rammstein

Good point :)

 

Looking for sausages in the fridge !!!!
Then I looked at my father-in-law's satisfied face and realised !

Sausages in dough.

 
 
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1000000 паролей от почтовых ящиков Яндекса утекли в сеть
1000000 паролей от почтовых ящиков Яндекса утекли в сеть
  • habrahabr.ru
Сегодня на одном довольно широко известном ресурсе разместили базу email адресов с паролями от почтовых ящиков «Яндекса». База представляет собой текстовый документ, в котором заявлено 1 млн позиций. С удивлением обнаружил там один из своих, и хотя пароль не был космической сложности, уж точно не для...
 
 

An oldie but a classy short.


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