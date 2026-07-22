Interesting and Humour - page 2452
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A very useful thing has come up in personal messages:
Awesome!!! +100500
Rammstein
Rammstein
Good point :)
Looking for sausages in the fridge !!!!
Then I looked at my father-in-law's satisfied face and realised !
Sausages in dough.
An oldie but a classy short.