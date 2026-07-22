Interesting and Humour - page 2838
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I don't know about the woods, but I've already found a hare's mink on the internet
mink with dead bunnies? ))
ah... got it
The mother is essentially unable to do anything to protect her young from powerful enemies. Lurking is the best thing in the hares' defence arsenal. Rabbits have an amazing adaptability to their surroundings: they lie motionless in one place, giving no sign of their presence, among bushes or grass and have no scent. It is not easy to spot a hare; they have no sweat glands on their bodies, but on soles of their feet, so if the crouched hare has got them under itself, the enemy will not even smell it. Even a fox's keen sense of smell rarely allows it to detect a lurking little hare.
It is believed that the hare, coming back to hares for food, will usually find them only after they produce a trace.
The hound, too, as a rule, does not smell a lying hare; it often runs past it and finds it only when an alarmed animal rises from its resting place, leaving a pungent scent behind it. Therefore, even out in the open, a lurking little hare is difficult to spot, and it is well camouflaged by the longer hair on its abdomen and sides, making it almost invisible.
https://otvet.mail.ru/question/31240138
The bunny will not go to her cubs to die if she is sick or wounded.
The cubs may well feed with another hare, and in a month they may even start sharpening their greens.
The cubs were probably just caught, and the story about the dead hare is for the Internet.
The bunny will not go to her cubs to die if she is sick or wounded.
The cubs may well feed with another hare, and in a month they may even start sharpening their greens.
The cubs were probably just caught, and the story about the dead hare is for the Internet.
The bunny will not go to her cubs to die if she is sick or wounded.
The cubs may well feed with another hare, and in a month they may even start sharpening their greens.
The cubs were probably just caught, and the story about the dead hare is for the Internet.
Maybe not a hare, but a rabbit. Just for some people it's the same thing
An English court has acquitted a Saudi millionaire who claimed he accidentally penetrated an 18-year-old girl as a result of a bad fall
What's fair )
I'm gonna go fall on some girl.)