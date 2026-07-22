Interesting and Humour - page 2838

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Dmitry Fedoseev:

I don't know about the woods, but I've already found a hare's mink on the internet

a mink with dead bunnies in it? ))
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:
mink with dead bunnies? ))
ahh... got it
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
ah... got it
Hares are born sighted, large and furry. Immediately after birth, they eat their mother's milk, which is six times fatter than cow's milk, and die. The pause between feedings is 3-4 days. During this time, the mother leaves the rabbits and her mammary glands do not produce milk. By abandoning the newborn rabbits, the mother rabbit shows her concern for them. The abandoned calf has no smell, it sits motionless, has a good protective colouring, and no predator can smell it, even from a short distance. If a nursing hare finds a baby hare in the grass, it will certainly feed it, it will not run past it. After a month, the cubs are already feeding on young greens.

The mother is essentially unable to do anything to protect her young from powerful enemies. Lurking is the best thing in the hares' defence arsenal. Rabbits have an amazing adaptability to their surroundings: they lie motionless in one place, giving no sign of their presence, among bushes or grass and have no scent. It is not easy to spot a hare; they have no sweat glands on their bodies, but on soles of their feet, so if the crouched hare has got them under itself, the enemy will not even smell it. Even a fox's keen sense of smell rarely allows it to detect a lurking little hare.

It is believed that the hare, coming back to hares for food, will usually find them only after they produce a trace.

The hound, too, as a rule, does not smell a lying hare; it often runs past it and finds it only when an alarmed animal rises from its resting place, leaving a pungent scent behind it. Therefore, even out in the open, a lurking little hare is difficult to spot, and it is well camouflaged by the longer hair on its abdomen and sides, making it almost invisible.


https://otvet.mail.ru/question/31240138
Ответы@Mail.Ru: как находит зайчиха зайчонка
Ответы@Mail.Ru: как находит зайчиха зайчонка
  • 2009.11.05
  • otvet.mail.ru
На свет появляются зайцы зрячими, крупными и в шерсти. Сразу после рождения они наедаются материнского молока, которое у зайчихи раз в 6 жирнее коровьего, и замирают. Пауза между кормежками – 3-4 дня. На это время мать зайчат оставляет, и молочные железы ее молока не выделяют. Покидая новорожденных зайчат, зайчиха тем самым проявляет заботу о...
 

The bunny will not go to her cubs to die if she is sick or wounded.

The cubs may well feed with another hare, and in a month they may even start sharpening their greens.

The cubs were probably just caught, and the story about the dead hare is for the Internet.

 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

The bunny will not go to her cubs to die if she is sick or wounded.

The cubs may well feed with another hare, and in a month they may even start sharpening their greens.

The cubs were probably just caught, and the story about the dead hare is for the Internet.

So either Guy lied or the writers embellished it. I remember there was an article about a police officer smashing the window of an armoured personnel carrier with a sledgehammer.
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

The bunny will not go to her cubs to die if she is sick or wounded.

The cubs may well feed with another hare, and in a month they may even start sharpening their greens.

The cubs were probably just caught, and the story about the dead hare is for the Internet.

Maybe not a hare, but a rabbit. It's just the same for some people.
 
 
Victor Nikolaev:
Maybe not a hare, but a rabbit. Just for some people it's the same thing
maybe judging by the photo (ears shorter than head length) it is quite possible that it is a rabbit and a house rabbit ))
 
An English court has acquitted a Saudi millionaire who claimed he accidentally penetrated an 18-year-old girl as a result of a bad fall
Упал, очнулся — секс
Упал, очнулся — секс
  • 2015.12.16
  • iz.ru
Лондонский суд оправдал миллионера из Саудовской Аравии, которого обвиняли в изнасиловании 18-летней девушки. Судья снял обвинение, удовлетворившись объяснением, что обвиняемый «проник в девушку случайно, когда споткнулся и упал на нее». 46-летний владелец девелоперской компании Эхсан Абдулазиз (Ehsan Abdulaziz) ранее был обвинен в...
 
Alexey Viktorov:
An English court has acquitted a Saudi millionaire who claimed he accidentally penetrated an 18-year-old girl as a result of a bad fall

What's fair )

I'm gonna go fall on some girl.)

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