Interesting and Humour - page 3602
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"The young innocent males were divided into three groups. Young females were placed in one group, adult females in another, and none were placed in the third. For four days the groups were monitored, and on the fifth day a portion of food with 15% alcohol was added to the normal diet."
Taken from:Rejected flies find solace in alcohol
Artist Nikolai Kopeikin (on Facebook here, on Wikipedia here)
This is our contemporary. Born in Russia, he studied at Harvard, lives and works in St. Petersburg.
His works are in the collections of the Tretyakov Gallery and the State Russian Museum, and a brief description of his work can be found in the words of his fans on Facebook: "Disgusting pictures!
Dimon sitting:
Metalworkers and the computer:
No Wedding:
Hail to the work!
His work + exhibitions - see here.
There is a Facebook page for emerging artists, both little-known and not-so-famous. There are, of course, works by some of our more venerable contemporaries, such as Gleb Golubetsky. But mostly young artists (and photographers) from all over the world (lyrics, humor, etc.).
Page (if anyone is interested - here).
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A Mexican 'coat of arms' in Mexico on the US border:
How to install Ubuntu alongside Windows
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I remember some shaggy year.
One company bought some decent amount of machines with AMD processors.
A problem appeared:
- In one case when one important for the company program was working there appeared an unexplainable bug
- It was not observed in similar (in terms of parameters) machines with Intel processor
The "managers" of this company who decided to buy AMD instead of Intel were very upset.
GAZ 16A car with aerodynamic unloading was created at GAZ in 1962, in a single copy.
"The young innocent males were divided into three groups. Young females were placed in one group, adult females in another, and none were placed in the third. For four days the groups were monitored, and on the fifth day a portion of food with 15% alcohol was added to the normal diet."
Taken from:Rejected flies find solace in alcohol
The GAZ 16A aerodynamically unloaded car was created at GAZ in 1962, in a single specimen.
What's the off-loading for? Air cushion - I understand.