Interesting and Humour - page 2690
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Somewhere in the Greek government
Uh-huh. When I worked as an oil worker, there was also the case of writing an explanation to the supervisor. The point was 'why didn't we close the entrance gate'.
But that was a tragicomedy.
- ...want to go to Paris again...
- So you've been to Paris?
- No, I wanted to last year too...
http://geektimes.ru/post/253240/
)
)