Interesting and Humour - page 2690

New comment
[Deleted]  

Somewhere in the Greek government

 
The Humour theme as always delivers! Thank you!!!
 
 
Дмитрий:

Uh-huh. When I worked as an oil worker, there was also the case of writing an explanation to the supervisor. The point was 'why didn't we close the entrance gate'.

But that was a tragicomedy.

 

 

- ...want to go to Paris again...

- So you've been to Paris?

- No, I wanted to last year too...

 

http://geektimes.ru/post/253240/

DeepDream — Визуализатор работы нейросети
DeepDream — Визуализатор работы нейросети
  • geektimes.ru
Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут оставлять комментарии. Войдите, пожалуйста. Пометьте топик понятными вам метками, если хотите или закрыть
 
 

)

 
Valeriy Krynin:

)

Pli-i-in... Impressive... After watching it again, I immediately "took it" to Twitter. :)
1...268326842685268626872688268926902691269226932694269526962697...4979
New comment