Interesting and Humour - page 2416

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TheXpert:
To be fair, there are places in RB where there are freshwater shrimp.
Where?
 

Average private sector wages in Finland have risen again to more than 3,500 euros

http://rus.postimees.ee/2894201/v-finljandii-srednjaja-zarplata-v-chastnom-sektore-prevysila-3500-evro

 
 
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В Дагестане создали сенсорный коврик для намаза
В Дагестане создали сенсорный коврик для намаза
  • 2014.08.21
  • «Газета.Ru»
  • www.gazeta.ru
В Дагестане стартап-акселератор Plug and Play Dagestan представил электронный коврик для намаза, сообщает IslamToday. Специальные датчики помогут мусульманам не сбиваться со счета ракаатов во время молитвы. Если молящийся сбивается с ритма или принимает неправильную позу, сенсоры коврика начинают вибрировать. Создатели «подсказывающего ковра»...
 

Uninstalling (execute from admin)

wusa.exe /uninstall /kb:2982791

http://support.microsoft.com/kb/2982791/ru

Microsoft отозвала обновление Windows из-за «синих экранов смерти»
Microsoft отозвала обновление Windows из-за «синих экранов смерти»
  • 2014.08.19
  • lenta.ru
Компания Microsoft рекомендовала удалить последнее обновление безопасности Windows после того, как пользователи сообщили о проблеме «синих экранов смерти» после его установки. Об этом говорится на сайте техподдержки Microsoft. Впервые Microsoft выпустила обновление MS 14-045 12 августа. Оно должно было устранить три ошибки, включая одну в ядре...
 
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Алиса Чумаченко: «Я верю в сумасшедшие и гениальные идеи, но я не верю в них как в бизнес» - Силикон Пульс
Алиса Чумаченко: «Я верю в сумасшедшие и гениальные идеи, но я не верю в них как в бизнес» - Силикон Пульс
  • 2014.10.01
  • www.siliconpulse.com
Игровая компания Game Insight один из немногих успешных во всем мире российских игроков. Представлять ни ее, ни ее сооснователя и СЕО Алису Чумаченко специально не надо. И хотя взять интервью у Алисы задача непростая интернет-изданию Firrma удалось задать ей несколько вопросов. Давайте поговорим про вашу компанию. Вы сами никогда не были...
 

Americans cure doctor Kent Brentley who fell ill with Ebola in Liberia

http://www.snob.ru/selected/entry/80021

 

Unique football club "Shkid" with a team made up of former orphans raises funds for the season

http://planeta.ru/campaigns/8401/about

 

You can't talk about Ukraine. That is understandable.

But now you can't talk about Czechoslovakia, where they are "celebrating" 40 years today. And about Stalin.

All the posts have been licked like a cow's tongue.

Surprisingly, they left McDonald's.

And about shrimp from Belarus. Cool. Freedom

You can write the word shrimp. There's no harm in it.

 

Beginning diver Russell Laman has tried to mimic the behaviour of some fish,
that swim up to shrimp colonies to clean their bodies and mouths of parasites.

When he opened his mouth he was surprised that the most common shrimp, unafraid of the unknown creature,
began to clean the harmful microorganisms out of his mouth.

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