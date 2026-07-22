Interesting and Humour - page 2416
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To be fair, there are places in RB where there are freshwater shrimp.
Average private sector wages in Finland have risen again to more than 3,500 euros
http://rus.postimees.ee/2894201/v-finljandii-srednjaja-zarplata-v-chastnom-sektore-prevysila-3500-evro
Uninstalling (execute from admin)
wusa.exe /uninstall /kb:2982791
http://support.microsoft.com/kb/2982791/ru
Americans cure doctor Kent Brentley who fell ill with Ebola in Liberia
http://www.snob.ru/selected/entry/80021
Unique football club "Shkid" with a team made up of former orphans raises funds for the season
http://planeta.ru/campaigns/8401/about
You can't talk about Ukraine. That is understandable.
But now you can't talk about Czechoslovakia, where they are "celebrating" 40 years today. And about Stalin.
All the posts have been licked like a cow's tongue.
Surprisingly, they left McDonald's.
And about shrimp from Belarus. Cool. Freedom
You can write the word shrimp. There's no harm in it.
Beginning diver Russell Laman has tried to mimic the behaviour of some fish,
that swim up to shrimp colonies to clean their bodies and mouths of parasites.
When he opened his mouth he was surprised that the most common shrimp, unafraid of the unknown creature,
began to clean the harmful microorganisms out of his mouth.