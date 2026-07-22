Interesting and Humour - page 2495
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I like Windows 10 more and more...
Love it.But the latest update the other day brought some real glitches and crap to me :)
I understand the build and the purpose, but a few necessary programs don't install.It's a shame.
New Canadian Star)
I'm liking Windows 10 more and more...
It's not really all that rosy: "Windows 10 comes with a keylogger".
It's not really all that rosy: "Windows 10 comes with a keylogger.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-qQqeSjU6g#t=63
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CYJrLoWLptI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wMY-zfpV9HU
Propagandists, such propagandists ))
... About unsuccessful and successful rocket launches. Let's add to it for objectivity:
Why are you so excited all of a sudden? I just posted the latest. The ones that were just about to happen. ))
For objectivity, you have to look at all the statistics on missile launches. I've posted them here once before, you can find them by searching.
Another one. )))