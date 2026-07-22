Interesting and Humour - page 2495

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barabashkakvn:

I like Windows 10 more and more...

Love it.But the latest update the other day brought some real glitches and crap to me :)

I understand the build and the purpose, but a few necessary programs don't install.It's a shame.

 

Представлена эмблема чемпионата мира по футболу в России
Представлена эмблема чемпионата мира по футболу в России
  • meduza.io
В эфире Первого канала представлена официальная эмблема чемпионата мира по футболу 2018 года, который пройдет в России. Первыми эмблему продемонстрировали по видеосвязи с орбиты российские члены экипажа МКС. Затем ее показали в студии Первого канала. Одновременно в Москве устроили...
 

New Canadian Star)

 

 
barabashkakvn:

I'm liking Windows 10 more and more...

It's not really all that rosy: "Windows 10 comes with a keylogger".

Windows 10 поставляется с кейлоггером
Windows 10 поставляется с кейлоггером
  • 2014.10.10
  • xakep.ru
Если вы решили скачать Windows 10 Developer Preview, то будьте осторожны. Компания Microsoft официально признала, что операционная система поставляется вместе с кейлоггером. Все нажатия клавиш записываются и отправляются в Microsoft. Право на слежку прописано в условиях участия в Insider Program. Скачивая Windows 10 Developer Preview, каждый...
 
C-4:

It's not really all that rosy: "Windows 10 comes with a keylogger.

https://insider.windows.com/Home/PrivacyStatement
 
Are you getting a lot of emails? Find out how famous people respond to "kilos" of emails:
Как Билл Гейтс, Ларри Пейдж и другие управляют своей почтой
Как Билл Гейтс, Ларри Пейдж и другие управляют своей почтой
  • 2014.10.29
  • xakep.ru
Как своей почтой управляют люди, которым в день приходят сотни и тысячи писем? Пользователи Quora тоже задались этим вопросом и получили очень интересные ответы. Джефф Безос Джефф Безос однажды сказал Джимми Уэйлсу (создателю «Википедии»), что все, кто присылают ему письма, получают ответ либо через 10 минут, либо никогда. Ларри Пейдж и Сергей...
 
tol64:
... About failed and successful rocket launches. Let's add to it for objectivity:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-qQqeSjU6g#t=63

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CYJrLoWLptI

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wMY-zfpV9HU
Неудачный запуск ракеты Протон М Взрыв ракеты Протон М Космодром Байконур
Неудачный запуск ракеты Протон М Взрыв ракеты Протон М Космодром Байконур
  • www.youtube.com
Неудачный запуск ракеты "Протон-М". Взрыв ракеты Протон-М. Космодром "Байконур" (02.07.2013). 2 июня 2013 - На космодроме "Байконур" (Казахстан), ракета-носи...
 
tol64: Ukrainian-American Antares rocket exploded at spaceport in Virginia

Propagandists, such propagandists ))

 
pagot:
... About unsuccessful and successful rocket launches. Let's add to it for objectivity:

Why are you so excited all of a sudden? I just posted the latest. The ones that were just about to happen. ))

For objectivity, you have to look at all the statistics on missile launches. I've posted them here once before, you can find them by searching.

GaryKa:

Another one. )))

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