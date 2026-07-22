Interesting and Humour - page 2900

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Sergey Golubev:

Found a post on Facebook with one comment - "someone in a mental institution got a tablet" ...

Clearly we're all with lofts in need of repair, but whoever made that up just... Look, I don't have the words to describe it...
 
Karputov Vladimir:
My application (#1398470) has been pending for a few days now. No reply yet.
Hahaha, that's the best joke of the week.
 
 
Beggrov Alexander Karlovich (1841-1914)
View of Nevsky Prospekt 1882


Good morning

 

The button for this letter should be on the keyboard in the Russian layout

 
 

Is your child being reprimanded? Teach him or her the phrase: "My mother teaches me that not every value judgement should be a behaviour modifier".

 
Vladimir Zeldin is 101 years old!

He is now the oldest living People's Artist of the USSR and the world's oldest "working" actor.

 

High school girls, 1970s.

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