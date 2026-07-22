Interesting and Humour - page 2900
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Found a post on Facebook with one comment - "someone in a mental institution got a tablet" ...
My application (#1398470) has been pending for a few days now. No reply yet.
View of Nevsky Prospekt 1882
Good morning
The button for this letter should be on the keyboard in the Russian layout
Is your child being reprimanded? Teach him or her the phrase: "My mother teaches me that not every value judgement should be a behaviour modifier".
He is now the oldest living People's Artist of the USSR and the world's oldest "working" actor.
High school girls, 1970s.