Interesting and Humour - page 3423
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What are the pills?
Kittens to your ribbon:
Benjamin Fulford: George Soros has been murdered by the White Hats community.
It has been reported that George Soros is dead. It's already been discussed at the Pentagon meeting.
Soros has been taken out. One by one all members of the Bush/Clinton crime syndicate have been mopped up.
Ben Fulford , November 19, 2016.Is it true? They've been burying Bear Humpy for years, and that cholesterol-ridden creature goes on living and moaning, "Don't wait for it!"
Greetings
What does the programming community care about Soros ?
Greetings
What does the programming community care about Soros?
Don't take any more of that crap - the reptiloids will come.
Well, there are not only programmers here but also traders.
Frankly, I have not understood what bothers them (Soros), I have read fifteen pages on various sites.)
Kittens to your ribbon:
Ishima Ohashi Bridge, Japan
Stelvio Pass, Italy