Interesting and Humour - page 4107
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I wonder how there is no work in the countryside. Whoever wants to work there ploughs from dark till dark. In spring and summer they cultivate gardens, make hay, and take care of their cattle all year round. One has to go to the city to sell the produce. There is a market near me where villagers from neighboring villages bring their farm produce to sell it. Everyone has a car and is properly dressed. It is strange to live on the land and suffer because there is no work. Only drunks and idlers in the village are poor, those who do not shy away from work live normally.
Those who want to work - work, and those who don't want to work - applaud the opposition and believe their promises. It is a vicious circle, there will always be those to whom one can "prick" their ears.
I don't know what there is to spin, or who is the leader of what, or whether the framework has been broken or the response to the breach of the framework. BUT, initially what I was responding to did not comply with the rules or the framework. I can also explain in veiled form that some are morons and that it is useless to fight it. But it did not come from me. We are not children and we all understand whose address is affected by what is being said.
I can also, without specifying fecal matter, pour fecal matter on another point of view so that a mosquito cannot find a clue. That's not the point. Everyone is an adult, so either be objective or state that you do not give a shit and you will bend your line at all possible privileges.
Is it a lie that there are no jobs in the villages and a demotivational image on the subject? Or that the construction of a new icebreaker is posted? These are facts. They cannot be lies.
It's just that when some facts outweigh others, they are declared nasty and dirty. But what is there to lie about. Litter the same facts from your side and the truth outweighs the facts, but you can't and you're pissed off. So where is the objectivity on your part then. The truth does not need proof, if there is a lot of it, it will attract to itself, but alas. So is it truth on your part in the end if she resorts to such methods.
PS. I wasn't the one who started the thread after the dispersal, but it was me who chose to be intimidated by the ban.
PPS. If you spin the irrelevancies of the "leaders" of the other side, you could end up in just as much of a slip-up. Are you ready for that? Neither you nor I know the truth, you constantly claim that your truth is higher. How do you argue in this regard? Only by having pros and cons. But since you cannot explain even the quantity and quality of pluses, you a priori consider all the minuses as dirt and lies. What are my personal lies? I have never lied globally, not about the minutiae of communication. Once again, when the facts of one side outweigh the others, it is not even the point of arguing, there is simply no point in reacting, everything is clear. But the other side is trying to prove the opposite, there must be a reason for it. Show me what I lied about, if you have the honour you speak of.
Oh, geez...
Oh, how it turns out. I'm just calling for a politically correct dialogue. I'm not posting any pictures or evidence - there's plenty of it. Where have I cited any facts that don't outweigh yours? That we are not all drunks and slackers? Do you have to get the facts for that as well? I can't stand drunks, thieves and wasters. Neither do I tolerate those who, unfortunately for me, still have it all (not in the quantities your colleagues here are trying to tell and prove) by dumping them here - that is filth and lies. If for 100 people three of them drink and the rest work, but talk and show only the first three (which our opposition here is happy to do), then it is dirt and lies. I personally am only talking about that, and not about how great everything is here, and how happy everyone is. That is far from it. But I don't rejoice and don't dump everything on people who already know that without you, but believe that we can raise the country from the chaos that those who were at the helm in the 90s pushed us into, and now say that if they do it again, everything will be as it should be. The question is who needs it? They? But not us.
I am just asking you to stop pouring mud. Many people are still not happy without it. But we're not yelling about being led like sheep into the Middle Ages. We're trying to make things better without the lies and filth.
I'm just asking you to stop spreading shit on this forum.
Especially since the rules of the resource don't ask for it, they require it.
I wonder how there is no work in the countryside. Whoever wants to work there, they plough from dark till dark. In spring and summer they till the gardens, make hay, take care of the cattle all year round. One has to go to the city to sell the produce. There is a market near me where villagers from neighboring villages bring their farm produce to sell it. Everyone has a car and is properly dressed. It is strange to live on the land and suffer that there is no work. Only alcoholics and idlers suffer in the village, those who do not bend to work live normally.
We have a village near my town. So all our well-to-do people have moved there - the air, the nature, the Yenisei, the boathouse, and almost all the houses in the village are two-storey houses. But there are also drunkards. The whole village does not work and drinks. And no one cuts cannabis there - it grows in whole trees. So the whole village is drunkards and drug addicts.
That's where, and what to look at. Some see the village booming and some see it going under:
These are two opinions of two facts. Whoever wants what they see.
And my family and I go there every time for kebabs - there are hardly any places free on the bank of Yenisei in summer - half the town is there. I guess we go to see the drunks, judging by the liberal's position. But judging by my position - I would go there myself with pleasure to live on the bank of the Yenisei...
In general, a person sees only what he wants to see.
I wonder how there is no work in the countryside. Whoever wants to work there ploughs from dark till dark. In spring and summer, they cultivate gardens, make hay, take care of their cattle all year round. One has to go to the city to sell the produce. There is a market near me where villagers from neighboring villages bring their farm produce to sell it. Everyone has a car and is properly dressed. It is strange to live on the land and suffer because there is no work. Only drunks and idlers in the village are poor, those who do not shy away from work live normally.
It may sound crazy, but growing crops is hard work, and if you don't have machinery, you won't be able to get much to sell. In fact, people grow not because they like it, but because they have to. Many people from the villages go to the capital to earn money.... There are even villages without men - they are all in Moscow (taxi drivers tell tales here)... In the villages, there is no work at all (of course, except for some where there is production or something else nearby). Many small villages don't even have a shop - they have stolen away (I myself am from such a village, now I have moved into a village =). A lot of abandoned houses - now from villages run away all who can, there is even completely abandoned. T.k. to grow 50 bags of potatoes - kapets how tired, and the money is only 20 t.r. It is maximum. And despite the fact that for one family will be enough for the winter and 17 bags - it's only 6000 rubles, but still choose to grow because it saves an entire 6 t.r. In general, I think it's a mentality - and the lack of jobs.
And in general, it seems to me that this is a mentality to grow potatoes. In the Volga region there is a bad harvest - three times less than in the past for everybody, I am writing to you from the countryside. But in general no one panics and everyone is happy. By the way, playgrounds are being built near schools - it is nice. That is, they are doing something in the government. Many people blame the West. But no one is particularly angry at the government, so it is a waste of time, I am talking about both sides)).
Well, they take mushrooms here and there and send them to the West, by the way the season has just ended. If you want, you can get 4 thousand rubles for a day - but it's not every day and it's in season. In spring the strawberries are coming - by the way it was bad with them - because the grass has grown out from the rains. But children of 3-4 years - already run along the street and nobody looks after them. There are pluses. Fishing, hunting - who needs what. You need to see not only the negative sides but also the positive - for example, in Germany someone tried to go to a barbeque on the river, but there for making a fire without permission, a fine is not small)))
They buy cars - it's easy here, grannies get pensions, plus those who earn extra money in Moscow. So they buy, some of the pipes that were in the fields and guessed to give them for scrap (there are hundreds of kilometres of USSR heritage), well, in general, those who can and earns. And as for the good cars - it's not that often.
But here really (you'll have to look for some time of course) to hire a nice talented programmer for 20 rubles per month, and she will ramble on the keyboard all the allotted 8 hours and will be glad that she found a job. By the way, stipends have been raised for those who study well.
And so you started all these disputes in vain - who is good who is bad, it does not change anything. It is not even funny to go to the humor section.
In remote villages, the main thing is to close the yard at night, or an animal runs around, it might be even ridiculous for those who have not lived there))
I think it's time to stop talking in the wrong direction and get constructive, these discussions are not going to change the situation in any country anyway:
Great minds discuss ideas, average minds discuss events, small minds discuss people politics. (Eleanor Roosevelt)
I think it's time to stop talking in the wrong direction and get constructive, these discussions are not going to change the situation in any country anyway:
Great minds discuss ideas, average minds discuss events, small minds discuss people politics. (Eleanor Roosevelt)
Correct. Enough is enough. We've discussed enough already. We've listened to both sides. And we've seen the face of each.
That's enough.
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Interesting and Humorous
Rashid Umarov, 2017.08.07 14:28
Attention all members of the community!
Any posts with politics, which provoke the participants of the branch to mutual squabbles and insults, will be banned for a week. This applies primarily to attacks/mockery on national and territorial grounds. Discussion of historical facts in favour of this or that country/people, under the guise of objectivity, will also be purged.
Anyone who joins in the discussion of such provocative posts will be banned, no matter what you write in response to such a post. We are forced to take such measures to maintain order in the thread.
It may sound crazy, but growing crops is hard work, and if you don't have machinery, you won't be able to get much to sell. In fact, people grow not because they like it, but because they have to. Many people from the villages go to the capital to earn money.... There are even villages without men - they are all in Moscow (taxi drivers tell tales here)... In the villages, there is no work at all (of course, except for some where there is production or something else nearby). Many small villages don't even have a shop - they have stolen away (I myself am from such a village, now I have moved into a village =). Lots of abandoned houses - now from villages run away all who can, there is even completely abandoned. T.k. to grow 50 bags of potatoes - kapets how tired, and the money is only 20 t.r. It is maximum. And despite the fact that for one family will be enough for the winter, and 17 bags - it's only 6000 rubles, but still choose to grow because it saves an entire 6 t.r. In general, I think it's a mentality - and the lack of jobs.
And in general, it seems to me that this is a mentality to grow potatoes. In the Volga region there is a bad harvest - three times less than in the past at all, I am writing to you from the countryside. But in general no one panics and everyone is happy. By the way, playgrounds are being built near schools - it is nice. That is, they are doing something in the government. Many people blame the West. But no one is particularly angry at the government, so it is a waste of time, I am talking about both sides)).
Well, they take mushrooms here and there and send them to the West, by the way the season has just ended. If you want, you can get 4 thousand rubles for a day - but it's not every day and it's in season. In spring the strawberries are coming - by the way it was bad with them - because the grass has grown out from the rains. But children of 3-4 years - already run along the street and nobody looks after them. There are pluses. Fishing, hunting - whatever. You need to see not only the negative sides but also the positive - for example, in Germany someone tried to go to a barbeque on the river, but there for making a fire without permission, a fine is not small)))
They buy cars - it's easy here, grannies get pensions, plus those who earn extra money in Moscow. So they buy, some of the pipes that were in the fields and guessed to give them for scrap (there are hundreds of kilometres of USSR heritage), well, in general, those who can and earns. And as for the good cars - it's not that often.
But here really (you'll have to look for some time of course) to hire a nice talented programmer for 20 rubles per month, and she will ramble on the keyboard all the allotted 8 hours and will be glad that she found a job. By the way, stipends have been raised for those who study well.
And so you started all these disputes in vain - who is good who is bad, it does not change anything. It is not even funny to go to the humor section.
In remote villages, the main thing is to close the yard at night, or an animal runs around, it's probably ridiculous for those who have not lived there)).
http://bankir.ru/novosti/20171016/v-rossii-poyavyatsya-kriptorubli-kotorye-nevozmozhno-mainit-10131553/