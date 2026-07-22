Interesting and Humour - page 2765
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Beautiful resorts.
Beautiful resorts.
Where is it?
http://www.infoniac.ru/news/Chelovek-kotoryi-iz-vashego-praha-sozdast-almaz.html
Diamonds from ashes.
http://www.infoniac.ru/news/Chelovek-kotoryi-iz-vashego-praha-sozdast-almaz.html
Perversion in its purest form ))))
Probably. By the way, this is Russian technology, and this stone is not called a diamond, but fianite - from the word FIAN.
Right. Fianite crystals were created in the early 1970s at the Lebedev Physical Institute of the USSR Academy of Sciences (FIAN). Lebedev Institute of the USSR Academy of Sciences (FIAS). The crystal was named after this institute.
The purpose of the experiments that these scientists conducted was to create crystals with specific properties that can be used in lasers,
As a result, they received a unique crystal for the jewellery and chemical industries and also for making lenses for optical devices.
Many countries bought the licence from the USSR to produce fianite. Abroad, it is called zirconium cube (CZ).
Pure perversion ))))
Probably. By the way, this is a Russian technology, and this stone is not called a diamond, but fianite - from the word FIAN.
Pure perversion ))))
There's something wrong here, what carbon? It burns without residue, only salts remain, that's why the ash is white.