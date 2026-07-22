Interesting and Humour - page 2765

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Beautiful resorts.

Navagio, Zakynthos, Greece

 
Karputov Vladimir:

Beautiful resorts.

Where is it?
 
Evgeny Belyaev:
Where is it?
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Diamonds from ashes.

http://www.infoniac.ru/news/Chelovek-kotoryi-iz-vashego-praha-sozdast-almaz.html
Человек, который из вашего праха создаст алмаз
Человек, который из вашего праха создаст алмаз
  • www.infoniac.ru
Деятельность Ринальдо Вилли (Rinaldo Willy) – это создание из мертвых тел драгоценных камней. Ринальдо 33 года, и он – создатель, а также исполнительный директор компании Algordanza, которая, по сути, является похоронным бюро, расположенным в швейцарском городе Домат. Компания Вилли – лидер в создании "мемориальных бриллиантов". Вот что говорит...
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
Diamonds from ashes.

http://www.infoniac.ru/news/Chelovek-kotoryi-iz-vashego-praha-sozdast-almaz.html
Perversion in its purest form ))))
 
Server Muradasilov:
Perversion in its purest form ))))
Probably. By the way, this is Russian technology and the stone is not called a diamond, but fianite - from the word FIAN.
 
Алексей Тарабанов:
Probably. By the way, this is Russian technology, and this stone is not called a diamond, but fianite - from the word FIAN.

Right. Fianite crystals were created in the early 1970s at the Lebedev Physical Institute of the USSR Academy of Sciences (FIAN). Lebedev Institute of the USSR Academy of Sciences (FIAS). The crystal was named after this institute.
The purpose of the experiments that these scientists conducted was to create crystals with specific properties that can be used in lasers,
As a result, they received a unique crystal for the jewellery and chemical industries and also for making lenses for optical devices.
Many countries bought the licence from the USSR to produce fianite. Abroad, it is called zirconium cube (CZ).

 
Server Muradasilov:
Pure perversion ))))
Alexei Tarabanov:
Probably. By the way, this is a Russian technology, and this stone is not called a diamond, but fianite - from the word FIAN.
Yes, it is a Russian technology; only Russia could come up with such a high-tech way to sell diamonds to the relatives of the deceased).
 
Server Muradasilov:
Pure perversion ))))
There's something wrong here, what carbon? It burns without residue, only salts remain, that's why the ash is white.
 
Oleg Tsarkov:
There's something wrong here, what carbon? It burns without residue, only salts remain, that's why the ash is white.
There's no carbon in there. Fianide is zirconium dioxideZrO2
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