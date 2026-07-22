Interesting and Humour - page 995

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Serov. The girl with the peach.

Loneliness

Hitler in the background of Perm

three major communist figures

 
Mischek:

...

Who has such a rich imagination?
 

The house was knocked off its foundations, the geometry of the pillars is skewed, but it doesn't care, there are no cracks and the windows are still in place.

 
Mischek:

Serov. The girl with the peach.

Loneliness

Hitler in the background of Perm

three major communist figures

The Thing!

 
Mischek:

The house was knocked off its foundations, the geometry of the pillars is skewed, but it doesn't care, there are no cracks and the windows are still in place.

It's a frame house, made of plywood.

 
tol64:
Who has such a rich imagination?
A leprechaun competition
 
Contender:

So it's framed, made of plywood.

The plywood is expensive, but it doesn't matter, it's still very strong for a frame
 

Captain Komarov, what the fuck is going on in your territory?

Learn from the feds.)


 
 
Mischek:

Captain Komarov, what the fuck is going on in your territory?

Learn from the finks.)

The interesting thing is that it was right outside my workplace, but I didn't see it with my own eyes. Well, I just didn't leave my office, I didn't know it was so "fun".
It's not the first time this monkey's been loud in a sportswear shop. She's parked her Porsche right in the courtyard driveway, then some. This time she's outdone herself.

You can read the commentshere, I highly recommend it.

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