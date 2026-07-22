Interesting and Humour - page 959
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16:52
Well, this is a work of fiction, a kind of first-person narrative with elements of folk vernacular.
We are the people, aren't we? Who could be more "popular" than we are here and now? Or do we have to wait for the classics to resolve our own mistakes by reflecting them in their works?
We just want to do them without waiting for anyone's permission. I think it's more a question of psychology and our mentality.
We are the people, aren't we? Who could be more "popular" than we are here and now? Or should we wait for the classics to resolve our mistakes by reflecting them in their works?
We just want to do them without waiting for anyone's permission. I think it's more a question of psychology and our mentality.
We are, of course, the people. But people, we are different, from different locales and different social strata.
But in principle, the language is "alive" - it changes over time.
Happy Defenders of the Fatherland Day!
Happy Holidays!
The heavy aircraft carrier "Novorossiysk" (saw it shoot torpedoes:)
Sold to China in 2000 as a tourist and entertainment centre after serving 12 years.
Happy Defenders of the Fatherland Day!
And to you.
And don't meet a tank on the road!
And you.
And don't meet a tank on the road!
The largest nuclear-powered submarine.
Project 941 "Shark" heavy missile strategic submarine cruisers.
Happy Holidays!