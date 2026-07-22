Interesting and Humour - page 1548

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In any unclear situation, ping Yandex!
 
artmedia70:
Slippers are bad. And that's okay with you?
To everything )
 

IvanIvanov:

"The profitable FOREX strategy no one is talking about"


got it on skype, too? :))

 
I apologise if this is "out of the way", but I am really curious, and if confirmed it would be quite amusing, and so: does anyone know if Germany's Eurosceptic AfD party is tentatively gaining 5% to get into the Bundestag?
 
GoodCat:
Sorry if it's "out of the way", but I'm really curious, and if confirmed it would be quite amusing, and so: does anyone know if the German Eurosceptic party AfD is tentatively gaining 5% to get into the Bundestag?
Ah, that's it, the question is off - they just said on RBC that it didn't make it.
 
Mischek:
On everything )
And if for "between the slippers" also YES ?
 
artmedia70:
How about "between the slippers"?
Careful, or he'll call you a pervert. ))
 

A lucky break.

A man's stomach began to produce beer.

 
artmedia70:
How about "between the slippers" also YES ?
Pervert
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