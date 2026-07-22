Interesting and Humour - page 1548
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Slippers are bad. And that's okay with you?
IvanIvanov:
"The profitable FOREX strategy no one is talking about"
got it on skype, too? :))
Sorry if it's "out of the way", but I'm really curious, and if confirmed it would be quite amusing, and so: does anyone know if the German Eurosceptic party AfD is tentatively gaining 5% to get into the Bundestag?
On everything )
How about "between the slippers"?
A lucky break.
A man's stomach began to produce beer.
How about "between the slippers" also YES ?