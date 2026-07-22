Interesting and Humour - page 2787
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- Fucking hell! Who was on the task force yesterday?!
- What happened? What's up?
I see Palych is finally getting mad:
- Who was on duty in the task force yesterday?!
Kudryashov gets up:
- Me, Comrade Captain.
Palych:
- Did you go on call?!
Kudryashov:
- That's right, Comrade Captain.
Palych:
- Did you pick up the dead woman?!
Kudryashov:
- I did...
Palych:
- WELL?!
Kudryashov:
- Nikolai Pavlovich, I took her... to the morgue, there was one guard there, I had to drag her in myself.
Palych:
- You go on with your story Lieutenant.
Kudryashov:
- There was no room in the morgue. And she was an old lady, I couldn't leave her on the floor. Well, I put her on a chair near the guard, and she slipped. I tied her up with a rope, put her passport in one hand and an autopsy order in the other.
By the time Kudryashov finished, everyone was laughing.
Palych:
- Not only did the caretaker tell her jokes all night, but in the morning the cleaning lady came, also a granny by the way.
She asked her grandmother to lift her legs, but her grandmother didn't say a word. The cleaning lady thought that she had fallen asleep, so she pushed her legs with a mop. When the cleaning lady realized that the grandmother had died, she immediately lost consciousness and fell down and grabbed her documents, which fell on the cleaning lady. Hospital attendants thinking that the cleaning lady was the deceased as her documents were lying on her, loaded her on a wheelchair and took her to an autopsy, where she was undressed and put on a table for an autopsy. At that time, 1st year students from the medical school arrived, surrounded the cleaner and the teacher was about to make the first incision and turned the cleaner's head. At that moment she opened her eyes and woke up. Everyone fainted, even the teacher. Tse
Now that's a BLEEP!!!
Now that's a BLEEP!!!
Moskvilon level 50
The grail has already been erected...
Hipsters are the strongest, good.