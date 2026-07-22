Interesting and Humour - page 3266
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I have two very close people with birthdays on the same day. A lot of relatives and acquaintances were born in the same decade of November. The distribution is very uneven. So to say that the chance of mum, dad and daughter being born on the same day is one in 48 million is not correct.
And we have a lot of birthdays in our family March and July.
In the news that Dad and Mum had the same birthday and had a daughter on the same day, this is what surprised me.
It said.
''It's also interesting that even English bookmakers have taken notice of the event, saying that if the couple had placed a bet that their daughter would be born, as they did, on August 1, Bollingall would now be multi-millionaires, because such a bet would be valued at around 48 million to one.''
How did the bookmakers come up with a 1 in 48 million probability figure? Multiply 365*365*365 ? So can I. What about different reproductive activity at different times of the year and abstinence on certain days for religious reasons?
http://perly.ru/kureznye-novosti/novosti-iz-zhizni-obshhestva/1374-u-papy-mamy-i-ih-dochki-den-rozhdeniya-v-odin-den.html
Unrealistic number.
Theaccuracy in determining the expected date of delivery is in the range of 2 to 24 days" [11, 1987].
11. "Clinical ultrasonic diagnostics", a manual for doctors in 2 volumes edited by Muharlyamov N.M., volume 2, Moscow, "Medicina". 1987, p. 87.
I have two very close people with birthdays on the same day. Many relatives and acquaintances were born on the same decade in November...
And we have a lot of birthdays in our family March and July.
Paisagem Magnífica (Montanhas São bons, Certo?)
Paisagem Magnífica (Montanhas São bons, Certo?)
An interesting metamorphosis with this thread. Last week there was a heated discussion about history and cities. Even the topic-starter couldn't stand it, showed up, posted an hour-long play. Then a painting, Polenov, an overgrown pond, a lady on a bench and many more interesting things. My nature could not withstand such an onslaught of aesthetics and I took off on Friday for the dacha, closer to the land. On Sunday evening I returned, opened the computer... ...and fuckin' hell - 300 posts in the thread! I thought I'd better start reading War and Peace from the episode with the wounded Andrei Bolkonsky. It's not much more than that.
"What is it? I'm falling! My legs are shaky!" he thought and fell on his back. He opened his eyes, hoping to see how the struggle between the French and the artillerymen had ended, and wishing to know whether the red-headed artillerist had been killed or not, whether the guns had been taken or saved. But he saw nothing. There was nothing above him any more except the sky - a high sky, not clear, but still immeasurably high, with grey clouds creeping quietly across it. How quiet, calm and solemn, not at all like the way I ran," thought Prince Andrew, "not at all like the way we ran, shouted and fought; not at all like the way the Frenchman and the artillerist dragged each other with embittered and frightened faces - not at all like the way the clouds crawl across this high, endless sky. How is it that I have not seen this high sky before? And how happy I am to know it at last. Yes, all is empty, all is deceit except this endless sky. There is nothing, there is nothing but him. But there's not even that, there's nothing but silence, stillness. And thank God...! "
Started reading the forum thread from the end. It's all so down-to-earth, a ploughshare tractor and the painfully familiar theme of digging up communications. Oh, man. You come to the branch to rest, and here you're nosy in the ground again. I'll complain.
Good morning!
How will not help? And the man with the pickaxe and shovel will help? There's a sucker-crusher coming in from a distance. Just like a usual excavator first digs to a certain depth, while guaranteeing that it will not get stuck. It's the same here, until it's guaranteed not to damage the cable, it sucks it out, and this guy helps out a little bit. The only difference is he doesn't need a shovel...
I've seen the wonders of technology, but not like this! (с)
This "pneumolommer" is also an interesting thing. It blows up the ground with a stream of compressed air. Apparently with jet thrust to make it go lighter and there's no kickback. I have seen ice blown up on runways by machines with powerful aircraft engines, creating a blast of compressed air. The idea is that if you can break open the ice, you can also break through the deposits, the scale inside the pipes. There are water moles, but water is inconvenient to work with indoors. There pnevmokrotty, but a strong scum they will not pass, but this pnevmolom, in theory you can pierce the scale in accessible locations.
ZS. And I am writing to the forum traders and programmers!
An interesting metamorphosis with this thread. Last week there was a heated discussion about history and cities. Even the topic-starter couldn't stand it, showed up, posted an hour-long play. Then a painting, Polenov, an overgrown pond, a lady on a bench and many more interesting things. My nature could not withstand such an onslaught of aesthetics and I bailed on Friday to my dacha, closer to the ground. In the evening I came back, opened the computer... ...and fuckin' hell - 300 posts in a thread! I thought I'd better start reading War and Peace from the episode with the wounded Andrei Bolkonsky. It's not much more than that.
"What is it? I'm falling! My legs are shaky!" he thought and fell on his back. He opened his eyes, hoping to see how the struggle between the French and the artillerymen had ended, and wishing to know whether the red-headed artillerist had been killed or not, whether the guns had been taken or saved. But he saw nothing. There was nothing above him any more except the sky - a high sky, not clear, but still immeasurably high, with grey clouds creeping quietly across it. How quiet, calm and solemn, not at all like the way I ran," thought Prince Andrew, "not at all like the way we ran, shouted and fought; not at all like the way the Frenchman and the artillerist dragged each other with embittered and frightened faces - not at all like the way the clouds crawl across this high, endless sky. How is it that I have not seen this high sky before? And how happy I am to know it at last. Yes! All is empty, all is deceit except this endless sky. There is nothing, nothing but him. But there's not even that, there's nothing but silence, stillness. And thank God...! "
Started to read the forum thread from the end. It's all so down-to-earth, a ploughshare tractor and the painfully familiar theme of digging up communications. Oh, man. You come to the branch to rest, and here you're nosy in the ground again. I'll complain.
Good morning!
:-)))
And everyone always reads from the end.
http://kinogo.club/6228-koloniya-dignidad-2016.html
Colony of Dignidad, a film based on true events
Chile , 1973
There are cool phrases in the film: I'm sure miss you're wrong miss, Colonia Dignidad is a well-established respected event that enjoys government support.
And then there are the cool phrases: You're a brainiac, and brainiacs often go astray, as always all problems come from brainiacs.
but most impressive is the end of the film
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Good morning
Zhu Zhu (sometimes said Zhu Zhu). Chinese actress, singer and TV host. Became famous on MTV China. Played the role of Chi Chi in Iron Fist.
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Good morning.
What's that little button on the top right?)