Interesting and Humour - page 2540

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Harsh ) Better rewrite the script in case it invokes the devil
 
ALXIMIKS:

not a good thing........

I wonder who put Beelzebub in the storages.


 

In my MetaEditor, when you right-click on "Projects" and then "Update", different deleted projects pop up:

del

Do I have clairvoyance and can see other people's projects (even if already deleted) or is it someone making projects and including me in the access?

 
 
VOLDEMAR:

I wonder who put Beelzebub in the storages


What's there to think about? The Alchemist did.)
 
I'm going out to the office - when else will I get the chance to hug the beautiful sex :)
 
http://avto24tv.ru/news/2015/01/21/tesla-model-s-vzyala-planku-v-402-metra
Рекорд поставлен
Рекорд поставлен
  • avto24tv.ru
Полноприводная версия седана Tesla Model P85D с 700-сильной силовой установкой стала самой быстрой, среди серийных электрокаров, когда-либо участвовавших в дрэг-рейсинге. Автомобиль установил рекорд, проехав по треку американского автодрома Palm Beach International Raceway. Дистанцию в 402 метра электрокар преодолел за 11,6 с. В конце отрезка...
 
A little about the history of high-speed trading
Разоренные гарпиями. История возникновения высокоскоростного трейдинга
Разоренные гарпиями. История возникновения высокоскоростного трейдинга
  • habrahabr.ru
28 января 1790 года представитель штата Джорджия Джеймс Джексон выступал в довольно молодой на тот момент Палате Представителей на заседании в Нью-Йорке. Его целю было разоблачение высокоскоростных трейдеров. «Три судна, сэр», – прокричал конгрессмен Джексон, – «отплыли в течение двух недель из этого порта с намерением спекулировать; они...
 


 


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