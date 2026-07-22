Interesting and Humour - page 358
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Fuck that.
If I'm not mistaken, the original is:
"Everything should be made as simple as possible, but no simpler."
http://quoteinvestigator.com/2011/05/13/einstein-simple/#more-2363
I wonder what the TOR for the Hungarian President's website looked like
For the blind, the information is duplicated in Braille
http://keh.hu/index2.html
How was it
What was it like?
and my first thought was "paratrooper day was worth it - we caught and got a squirrel drunk".
Am I the only one who has the feeling that there is a lexical error ?
under Profile - Achievements
Not interesting - but FACT !
:-)
Short form of the plural ))))
Actually, it's like a joke...
Invoice received or received...? -Invoiced ! )))