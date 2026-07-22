Interesting and Humour - page 358

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Fuck that.

 
 
Karlson:

If I'm not mistaken, the original is:

"Everything should be made as simple as possible, but no simpler."

http://quoteinvestigator.com/2011/05/13/einstein-simple/#more-2363

No, that's not it. The translation I've seen for this is "Make everything as simple as possible, but no simpler than possible".
 
I've encountered this - "Everything should be laid out as simply as possible, but not simpler".
 

I wonder what the TOR for the Hungarian President's website looked like

For the blind, the information is duplicated in Braille

http://keh.hu/index2.html

 

How was it

 
Mischek:

What was it like?

and my first thought was "paratrooper day was worth it - we caught and got a squirrel drunk".

 
 

Am I the only one who has the feeling that there is a lexical error ?

under Profile - Achievements




Not interesting - but FACT !


:-)

 
Karlson:

Short form of the plural ))))

Actually, it's like a joke...

Invoice received or received...? -Invoiced ! )))

Received. :)
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