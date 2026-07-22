Interesting and Humour - page 1757
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Uh ... Vova will not forgive that. It will be any money from Moscow to discredit Yanukovych everywhere and to support someone else.
It's an alternative, you have it. But the creative seems to have been written in the Kremlin) They can't get any further than that.)
http://perepelitsyn.livejournal.com/91577.html
It's an alternative, you have it. But the creative seems to have been written in the Kremlin) They can't get any further than that.)
http://perepelitsyn.livejournal.com/91577.html
Ukrainian Pravda doesn't even load anymorehttp://www.pravda.com.ua/
They lay down what you wanted. They're going to shut everybody up. But it's all right on the TV, nothing is going on.
Look on Mordocniga :https://www.facebook.com/ukrpravda
Uh ... Vova will not forgive that. It will be any money from Moscow to discredit Yanukovych everywhere and to support someone else, with whom he will agree.
I think (judging by Russian media) Vova does not give a damn ... He has an attitude that as long as they do not take the money, then wherever you want ... I think the mood in Russia is the same - they sympathize, they will be glad if the withdrawal works, but if the withdrawal is paid back in cash to Ukraine - there may be demonstrations in Russia, I am afraid ... sorry ...
It's kind of strange ... Another country chooses the path ... Here a plane crashes in Kazan (probably for the same reasons as in 2011 for example) ... and instead of doing a debriefing and making sure they don't crash, they turn on the "jammer"/cryer on all russian tv channels about Ukraine ... And it is the ones who are guilty of the planes going down...
And I have six flights in the next three weeks ...
I think (judging by the Russian media) Vova does not give a damn anymore ... his position is such that as long as they do not take the money, and then wherever you want... I think the mood in Russia is the same - they sympathize, they will be glad if the withdrawal works, but if the withdrawal is paid back in cash to Ukraine - there may be demonstrations in Russia, I am afraid ... sorry ...
It's kind of strange ... Another country chooses the path ... Here a plane crashes in Kazan (probably for the same reasons as in 2011 for example) ... and instead of doing a debriefing and making sure they don't crash, they turn on the "jammer"/cryer on all russian tv channels about Ukraine ... And it is the ones who are guilty of the planes going down...
And I have six flights in the next three weeks...