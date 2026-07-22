Interesting and Humour - page 2783

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Joo Zepper:

Well, if you consider the artist's performance as nonsense, then yes, nonsense. :)

Clearly, modern technology can't directly photograph the planet

It has for a long time and there are many pictures

http://www.astronews.ru/cgi-bin/mng.cgi?page=news&amp;news=5253

Первые фотографии экзопланет, сделанные прибором Gemini Planet Imager - новости космоса, астрономии и космонавтики на ASTRONEWS.ru
Первые фотографии экзопланет, сделанные прибором Gemini Planet Imager - новости космоса, астрономии и космонавтики на ASTRONEWS.ru
  • www.astronews.ru
Первые фотографии экзопланет, сделанные прибором Gemini Planet Imager, новости космоса, астрономии и космонавтики
 
Дмитрий:
Did you even understand what you wrote?

Isn't it logical to assume that if you wrote it, you understood it?


 
Alexey Busygin:

Isn't it logical to assume that if you wrote it, you understand


Antimatter is in every spherical object in the galaxy - Antimatter feels good in a vacuum - Antimatter is in a "boundary state"

Fuck, so where the fuck is antimatter ????

 
When an electron and a positron collide, a "tectonic ejection" occurs ............
 

When different matter collides, there is a mutual repulsion which creates a vortex around the smaller number. (с)....

Pearl.... Schnobel Prize!

 
Дмитрий:

Antimatter is in every spherical object in the galaxy - Antimatter feels good in a vacuum - Antimatter is in a "borderline state"

Fuck, so where the fuck is antimatter ????

In atoms of a certain group.
 
Дмитрий:

When different matter collides, there is a mutual repulsion which creates a vortex around the smaller number. (с)....

Pearl.... Schnobel Prize!

First let them prove it, then I'll demand a share.
 

Source

 
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