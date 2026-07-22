Interesting and Humour - page 2783
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Well, if you consider the artist's performance as nonsense, then yes, nonsense. :)
Clearly, modern technology can't directly photograph the planet
It has for a long time and there are many pictures
http://www.astronews.ru/cgi-bin/mng.cgi?page=news&news=5253
Did you even understand what you wrote?
Isn't it logical to assume that if you wrote it, you understood it?
Isn't it logical to assume that if you wrote it, you understand
Antimatter is in every spherical object in the galaxy - Antimatter feels good in a vacuum - Antimatter is in a "boundary state"
Fuck, so where the fuck is antimatter ????
When different matter collides, there is a mutual repulsion which creates a vortex around the smaller number. (с)....
Pearl.... Schnobel Prize!
Antimatter is in every spherical object in the galaxy - Antimatter feels good in a vacuum - Antimatter is in a "borderline state"
Fuck, so where the fuck is antimatter ????
When different matter collides, there is a mutual repulsion which creates a vortex around the smaller number. (с)....
Pearl.... Schnobel Prize!
Source