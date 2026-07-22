Interesting and Humour - page 1849

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Shit, here too (
 
[Deleted]  
http://vimeo.com/81260425
 

http://vozduh.afisha.ru/technology/mashiny-bez-benzina/


Filonov: It cost me 109 thousand dollars plus another 25 thousand for airfreight. And I paid 60 thousand dollars at the customs - the duty for usual cars is charged by engine capacity, but of course, such a number does not work with it and I have to pay the price.

Podshibyakin: As for one and a half Cayenne.

Filonov: It is a shame, of course, that the customs take almost as much as the people who make this car. The state does not think about building factories and launching complex technologies - why, when you can just rip off people at the entrance.

 
 
alexx_v:
http://vimeo.com/81260425
Thanks, it's been weeded, it's relieved...
[Deleted]  
valeryk:
Thanks, it's been a treat, it's a relief...

Cheer up

 


Anniversary ... Was ...

 
artmedia70:


Jubilee... Was ...

alcoholic

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