Interesting and Humour - page 1849
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http://vozduh.afisha.ru/technology/mashiny-bez-benzina/
Filonov: It cost me 109 thousand dollars plus another 25 thousand for airfreight. And I paid 60 thousand dollars at the customs - the duty for usual cars is charged by engine capacity, but of course, such a number does not work with it and I have to pay the price.
Podshibyakin: As for one and a half Cayenne.
Filonov: It is a shame, of course, that the customs take almost as much as the people who make this car. The state does not think about building factories and launching complex technologies - why, when you can just rip off people at the entrance.
http://vimeo.com/81260425
Thanks, it's been a treat, it's a relief...
Cheer up
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