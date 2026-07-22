Interesting and Humour - page 4879
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has anyone seen a calculator with RESET on the back?
I got a Deli branded one today
Good taste . Can you drop some more music?
I find this song interesting as an outsider's view of our major war, but musically it's not my thing. In my opinion, you should listen to classical music or something light.
I find this song interesting as an outsider's view of our major war, but musically it's not my thing. In my opinion, you should listen to classical music or something light.
I only noticed that the singer's moustache is musical, but not classical)))
just the facts: schrodinger's cat after the experiment
If Shurik's father-in-law is a' Schrodinger's cat', he's not bad at stimulating him.
My mother-in-law has gone to heaven.((
(Laughing): (Laughing): (Laughing): (Laughing) )))
The main thing is patience.
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For example, Daniel Tammet can reproduce the number Pi to 22514 decimal places, which he did as a demonstration in 2004.
It took 5 hours and 9 minutes.
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Probably without a snack, so as not to forget where he left off.
Well done peeple, the brain works better on an empty stomach).
Yesterday I was tying my grapes high off a ladder. I tell my wife that I almost fell down the stairs.
My wife's answer finished me off.)
- Why didn't I fall?