Interesting and Humour - page 4879

New comment
 

has anyone seen a calculator with RESET on the back?

I got a Deli branded one today


 
pribludilsa:

Good taste . Can you drop some more music?

I find this song interesting as an outsider's view of our major war, but musically it's not my thing. In my opinion, you should listen to classical music or something light.


 
Aleksey Nikolayev:

I find this song interesting as an outsider's view of our major war, but musically it's not my thing. In my opinion, you should listen to classical music or something light.


I only noticed that the singer's moustache is musical, but not classical)))

 

just the facts: schrodinger's cat after the experiment


 
shredding cat
 

If Shurik's father-in-law is a' Schrodinger's cat', he's not bad at stimulating him.

My mother-in-law has gone to heaven.((

[Deleted]  
Mau
 


(Laughing): (Laughing): (Laughing): (Laughing) )))

 

The main thing is patience.

========

For example, Daniel Tammet can reproduce the number Pi to 22514 decimal places, which he did as a demonstration in 2004.

It took 5 hours and 9 minutes.

===========

Probably without a snack, so as not to forget where he left off.

Well done peeple, the brain works better on an empty stomach).

 

Yesterday I was tying my grapes high off a ladder. I tell my wife that I almost fell down the stairs.

My wife's answer finished me off.)

- Why didn't I fall?

1...487248734874487548764877487848794880488148824883488448854886...4979
New comment