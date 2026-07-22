Interesting and Humour - page 2595
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The third button is to disconnect the pacemaker?
You also need a "Get Cash" button.
This button already exists, but it is in a different facility
It needs to be close by. And notes to pop out of the CD-room.
And then, there would need to be another button to provide all the wants and benefits
Could there be an extra hole to it?
You have a Roma SD hole for what
It doesn't fit.
It doesn't fit.