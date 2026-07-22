Interesting and Humour - page 2595

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barabashkakvn:
The third button is to disconnect the pacemaker?
When pressed together with the left "SHIFT" - disconnect from bidding, without "SHIFT" - click until there is a connection to the internet.
 
We also need a "get cash" button.
 
MIG32:
You also need a "Get Cash" button.
This button already exists, but it is in a different institution
 
Alexey:
This button already exists, but it is in a different facility
It needs to be close by. And notes to pop out of the CD-room.
 
MIG32:
It needs to be close by. And notes to pop out of the CD-room.
And then, you'll need another button to provide all the needs and benefits
 
Alexey:
And then, there would need to be another button to provide all the wants and benefits
How about another hole to go with it?
 
MIG32:
Could there be an extra hole to it?
You have an SDi Roma hole for what
 
Alexey:
You have a Roma SD hole for what
It doesn't fit.
 
MIG32:
It doesn't fit.
Demo version with restrictions, need to download the licensed version.
 
MIG32:
It doesn't fit.
It doesn't fit? What are you putting in there? What doesn't fit?
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