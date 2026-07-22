Interesting and Humour - page 3554
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good morning!
...
Meanwhile--------- the quote machine is driving the Euro upwards )
Thank you!
Now up!
♪ Now the fear has gone down the abyss ♪
♪ Forever, forever ♪
There's no reason to stop
♪ I'm slippin' along ♪
And there's no other peak in the world
What you can't take!
Not really. One considers one's opinion to be a fact and the other an opinion. One must distinguish between opinion and fact. Even if only opinions, one must take into account the history of the origin of opinions. Opinions may be those that have no grounds, and those that have emerged on the basis of experience and understanding.
If there are facts on both sides, one must distinguish which one is more relevant in a given case.
There is a third case where the opponent is simply being brazenly odious, and he begins to twist and contradict himself, just to disagree, and then complains that there are trolls around.
But the moderators, unfortunately, do not bother to make such a deep distinction.
Tesla has announced that cars bought after 15 January 2017 will be charged for. Given the steep prices of the car itself, it's more profitable to drive on petrol/diesel. I have calculated roughly, it will cost $10 or more to fill up a 100km car.
Given the dollar exchange rate in Russia 60 rubles, a litre of diesel and gasoline will cost about $ 0.65. In other words, tesla has lost its main trump card - economy. By the way, they wrote that production is unprofitable.
https://3dnews.ru/945828?from=related-grid&from-source=946273
...
Meanwhile--------- the quote machine is driving the Euroupwards)
Thank you!Yuriy Zaytsev:
Well, the trembling in hands is gone,
Now - upwards!
Well, now the fear has gone down the abyss.
Forever, forever, -
♪There's no reason to stop ♪
♪ I'm slippin' along ♪
And there are no peaks like this in the world,
What you can't take!
tuma_news:
...
In the meantime--------- the quote machine is driving the Euroupwards)Where's the data from?https://news.yandex.ru/quotes/region/23.html
From where, just from a clean slate.
An intraday that doesn't look at D1 is like a blind pedestrian crossing the MKAD outside the zebra crossing on a foggy night.
Tesla has announced that cars bought after 15 January 2017 will be charged for. Given the steep prices of the car itself, it's more profitable to drive on petrol/diesel. I have calculated roughly, it will cost $10 or more to fill up a 100km car.
Given the dollar exchange rate in Russia 60 rubles, a litre of diesel and gasoline will cost about $ 0.65. In other words, tesla has lost its main trump card - economy. By the way, they wrote that production is unprofitable.
https://3dnews.ru/945828?from=related-grid&from-source=946273
Tesla has announced that cars bought after 15 January 2017 will be charged for. Given the steep prices of the car itself, it's more profitable to drive on petrol/diesel. I have calculated roughly, it will cost $10 or more to fill up a 100km car.
Given the dollar exchange rate in Russia 60 rubles, a litre of diesel and gasoline will cost about $ 0.65. In other words, tesla has lost its main trump card - economy. By the way, they wrote that production is unprofitable.
https://3dnews.ru/945828?from=related-grid&from-source=946273
So far the problem is not the cost of electricity, but the fact that a litre of gasoline contains 10 times more energy than a kilo of battery. The cost of electricity is a second order optimization problem.
Tesla did the main thing: it launched a race of auto industry giants to build electric cars, and they themselves are building a battery gigafactory, i.e. they will be the main supplier of batteries for everything.
This concentration (read monopolisation) will allocate resources to improving batteries to achieve that very parity with petrol.
And in general Musk has achieved his first goal, he is now like Gagarin, the first man who launched the race for space for electric cars, proving that they are not toys but quite a sought after technology. He's already changed the world.
The problem so far is not the cost of electricity, but the fact that a litre of petrol contains 10 times more energy than a kilo of battery. The cost of electricity is a second-order optimization problem.
Tesla, on the other hand, has done the main thing: it has launched a race of auto industry giants to build electric cars, and they themselves are building a battery gigafactory, i.e. they will be the main supplier of batteries for everything.
This concentration (read monopolisation) will allocate resources to improving batteries to achieve that very parity with petrol.
And in general Musk has achieved his first goal, he is now like Gagarin, the first man who launched the race for space for electric cars, proving that they are not toys but quite a sought after technology. He's already changed the world.
Agreed, but the car costs over $100,000 + there's no savings on electricity now. And the company's pricing policy is very interesting, they charge users an annual fee, I think around $1000. And they don't make parts at all, you have to get them off of broken Tesla's.
Here's an interesting overview of those features.
Agreed, but the car costs over $100000 + no electricity savings now. And the company's pricing policy is very interesting, they charge users an annual fee, I think around $1000. And they don't make parts at all, you have to get them off of broken Tesla's.
Here's an interesting overview of those features.
I feel like you didn't read my post.
I'm telling you that Musk has bailed on Tesla, and is focusing on the gigafactory, will make batteries for everyone, including his competitors.
So he's found a niche where his competition will be minimal and his profits maximal.
However, Tesla will be involved only in order to keep competitors in tone and force them to get into the race, and as a result to buy more of Tesla batteries.
As they say "their morals".
ZS We could go on and on listing the companies that are already in the race, but I think the point is clear, the race is on.