Interesting and Humour - page 2210

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"Like a second coming,
Like a hundred wings on takeoff,
O merry madness
Of triumphant flesh!"

Vasily Fedorov

 
 

Fools do not read the law.

If it is written, it is not read.

If it is read, it is not understood.

If it is understood, it is not.

 

Continuing the theme:

Binaural ASMR audio content (listen with headphones):

 
"With a 3D printer, we recycle mine waste into useful materials. We can create buildings to any design - it's fast and cheap," the agency quoted design inventor Ma Yihe as saying. Yihe added that he hopes to "print" a skyscraper someday.
Гигантский 3D-принтер за сутки "напечатал" десять домов в Китае
Гигантский 3D-принтер за сутки "напечатал" десять домов в Китае
  • 2014.04.25
  • ria.ru
МОСКВА, 25 апр — РИА Новости. Гигантский 3D-принтер за 24 часа "напечатал" десять домов в Китае, передает в пятницу агентство Синьхуа. С помощью 3D-принтеров можно создавать физические объекты по цифровой модели. Устройства используются для изготовления большого количества различных объектов. Ранее здания с помощью 3D-принтеров "печатали...
 
Every Apple shareholder will soon receive an additional six shares for every share of the company they own

Source: Apple
Каждый акционер Apple скоро получит еще шесть дополнительных акций за каждую акцию компании, которой он владеет
Каждый акционер Apple скоро получит еще шесть дополнительных акций за каждую акцию компании, которой он владеет
  • www.ixbt.com
Одновременно с публикацией квартального отчета компания Apple объявила, что совет директоров подписал указ о значительном увеличении размера капитала, предназначенного для выплат акционерам в рамках соответствующей программы. В общей сложности до конца календарного 2015 года компания намерена задействовать по этой программе более 130 млрд...
 
10*1000000000
Задача на миллиард: 10 проблем человечества, на решении которых можно озолотиться
Задача на миллиард: 10 проблем человечества, на решении которых можно озолотиться
  • www.the-village.ru
Баланс остается слабым местом современных мобильных устройств: каждый год экраны становятся ярче и чётче, процессоры увеличивают число ядер, железо становится всё мощнее, а время работы при этом кардинально не меняется, оставаясь на минимально критическом уровне. Размеры современных аккумуляторов ограничивают габариты и форм-факторы гаджетов, и...
 
good news
Microsoft завершила поглощение мобильного подразделения Nokia :: Overclockers.ru
  • www.overclockers.ru
Компании Microsoft и мобильному подразделению Nokia наконец удалось уладить все бюрократические формальности и завершить оформление сделки, о которой было объявлено в сентябре 2013 года. В этой связи Microsoft распространила соответствующий . Стивен Элоп, который ранее занимал пост президента и генерального директора Nokia, продолжит работу в...
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