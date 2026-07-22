Interesting and Humour - page 2210
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"Like a second coming,
Like a hundred wings on takeoff,
O merry madness
Of triumphant flesh!"
Vasily Fedorov
Fools do not read the law.
If it is written, it is not read.
If it is read, it is not understood.
If it is understood, it is not.
Continuing the theme:
Binaural ASMR audio content (listen with headphones):
Source: Apple