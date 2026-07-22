Interesting and Humour - page 1687
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Hedgehog and the Star
After all, it's so important to know that the one you're waiting for is sure to come back, even in spite of world laws.
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Good night.
The chances of earthlings being the only inhabitants of the universe are slim. Scientists who studied NASA data have found that there are conditions for life on about 40 billion planets, the New York Times reports.
As the astronomers found out, every fifth sun-like star has a satellite, where the temperature roughly corresponds to the earth. There may well be water and an atmosphere there, and hence there is a chance that someone lives there.
Read full story:http://top.rbc.ru/society/05/11/2013/886651.shtml
The chances of earthlings being the only inhabitants of the universe are slim. Scientists who studied NASA data have found that there are conditions for life on about 40 billion planets, the New York Times reports.
As the astronomers found out, every fifth sun-like star has a satellite, where the temperature roughly corresponds to the earth. There may well be water and an atmosphere there, and hence there is a chance that someone lives there.
Read full story:http://top.rbc.ru/society/05/11/2013/886651.shtml
Aliens do exist
Перед вами люди, которые говорят, что видели инопланетян и даже попытались их нарисовать.
К сожалению, правда это или вымысел — никто со 100% гарантией сказать не может, но они утверждают что видели их!
This one's definitely an alien... No way - that's the one:
So aliens do exist after all?
There's a shitload of them on this forum.
Well, it's not that "a shit load".
Well, it's not that "a lot".
Well, you tell me.
Misao's grandmother and her cat Fukumaru.
One day Misao's grandmother found a snow-white kitten with multi-coloured eyes in the barn, probably born of a stray cat. She named it Fukumaru, hoping that the god Fuku, patron of fortune and luck, would help her navigate life's vicissitudes - "maru" in Japanese. As her grandmother's hearing grew weaker and weaker, Fukumaru came to her aid, becoming her closest friend as she and her cat learnt to understand each other, exchanging glances and feeling each other's warmth.
Stupid (c).