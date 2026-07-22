Interesting and Humour - page 4839

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Terver and science))))))
Алексей Савватеев против мифов о теории вероятностей // Наука против
Алексей Савватеев против мифов о теории вероятностей // Наука против
  • 2021.03.04
  • www.youtube.com
«Наука против» с Никитой Рудаковым — программа, где мы развенчиваем антинаучные мифы вместе с известными учеными. Гость этого выпуска — доктор физико-математ...
 
denis.eremin:

Trend is over.....


No big deal, it's a correction - wave A

 
Denis Sartakov:

No big deal, it's a correction - an A wave

No matter how many fools you teach, you're still a fool. What's the horse got to do with it?

No matter how much you teach a fool, you don't get smarter.

 
I read on a website today the GOLDEN words:"Don't drive faster than your guardian angel flies"
 
Denis SartakovThat's it!

The right one looks like the Mona Lisa.

 
Konstantin Erin:

The right one looks like the Mona Lisa.

And the left one looks like Frida Kahlo, only it should have tequila instead of beer.

 
Today is International Pi Day.
Сегодня — Международный день числа пи. Что это такое и как отмечать
  • 2021.03.14
  • 42.TUT.BY
  • 42.tut.by
Сегодня, 14 марта, в день рождения Альберта Эйнштейна, любители математики отмечают неофициальный праздник — День числа пи. Рассказываем, что это, и заодно вспоминаем интересные факты о числе пи. День числа пи придумал в 1988 году физик Ларри Шоу , который работал в научном музее «Эксплораториум» в Сан-Франциско. Он заметил, что в американской...
 
Aleksey Nikolayev:

And the left one is like Frida Kahlo, only it should be tequila instead of beer.

Who's the middle one?

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Who's the middle one?

The girl with the pearl earring (and the bad beer)

 
Aleksey Nikolayev:

The Girl with the Pearl Earring (and bad beer)

The only film they didn't make was about the Mona Lisa.

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