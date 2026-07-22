Interesting and Humour - page 4839
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Trend is over.....
No big deal, it's a correction - wave A
No big deal, it's a correction - an A wave
No matter how many fools you teach, you're still a fool. What's the horse got to do with it?
No matter how much you teach a fool, you don't get smarter.
The right one looks like the Mona Lisa.
The right one looks like the Mona Lisa.
And the left one looks like Frida Kahlo, only it should have tequila instead of beer.
And the left one is like Frida Kahlo, only it should be tequila instead of beer.
Who's the middle one?
Who's the middle one?
The girl with the pearl earring (and the bad beer)
The Girl with the Pearl Earring (and bad beer)
The only film they didn't make was about the Mona Lisa.