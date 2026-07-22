Interesting and Humour - page 3665
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
And why are we so callous and selfish? Where is our spirituality, our bonds which we are fond of talking about?
Scruples, that's what they are...
From the reasoning that (quote):"the guards should have broken his [the passenger, the doctor,] nose at least" to the sudden surge of pacifism:
Yes, of course, that's what I mean - you don't have the guts to touch a big guy, but you can't hurt your wife at home, can you?
Bombs can't be thrown at anybody, not the strong or the weak. Don't they teach you that in your states?
distance is one step)
What are you not trained for? Is your lack of knowledge a cover for your callousness and inhumanity?
Are dogs, cats, monkeys literate or what? No, and their lack of knowledge does not prevent them from helping anyone who needs help. A man fell on the way into the underground - how much knowledge do you need to quickly pull him out and save him?
There's the example of children... No one knows how to cut through the ice to get the water out - it's the communal service's fault. Even if you are a cat, there is a lot of snow this year, and it melts very fast in spring, it will inevitably create huge impassable puddles in cities. In our country, do 80 per cent of the population have to work as communal service providers in order to live normally? No, you have to be human to live normally.
The kids in the video are joking, a schoolboy in a red jacket is walking next to him on the road. And in the underground you need knowledge not to be there next to him.
You can't sleep, can you paint your eggs? )
Scruples, that's what they are...
From the reasoning that (quote):"the guards should have broken his [the passenger, the doctor,] nose at least" to the sudden rush of pacifism:
one step away)
Don't get so upset, it's people's nature to eat their own kind.
It seems to be written in the Old Testament.
Remember what they were expelled for (where was it from?)
They ate the fruit, their own fruit.SZZ: So, not helping each other is a norm of modern society.
The kids in that video are poking fun at him, a schoolboy in a red jacket is walking down the road next to him. And in the underground you need knowledge not to end up there next to him.
Don't get so upset, it's people's nature to eat their own kind.
It seems to be written in the Old Testament.
Remember why they were expelled (from where?).
Eat the fruit, eat the fruit.
How can you not be upset? These cynics make me sick.
They dyed their eggs, yeah. And ate half of it already.
You have said yourself that higher education prevents you from helping people. It does not bother me, I help as much as I can, always.
My education does not bother me, but rather helps me to help others.
For two years now I have been helping the son of my army friend - my godson-in-law, a paratrooper officer who was seriously wounded,
He had undergone several operations and was discharged from the army on injury with a small pension.
And without my education it would have been extremely difficult, if not impossible, for me to pay for his surgery abroad and further rehabilitation.
How can you not be upset? I'm sick of these cynics.
They dyed their eggs, yeah. Eaten half of them already.
I see you're blue too.)
and four before that))