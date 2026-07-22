Interesting and Humour - page 2645
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the bomb )))))
- Yasha, I wish you were dead with your vodka! I've got a brain boiling to think how to get you home...
- Rosochka, I'd like to know where we are.
- At the airport!
- Rosochka, what are we doing at the airport?
- Sho, sho. We're returning from Egypt!
- What's it like there?
Israel's "smart pen" is a Kickstarter hit
An Israeli invention - a "smart pen" that allows you to create digital images without using a keyboard or special panels - instantly won the hearts of the world's audience: in the first days after the idea was posted on
Kickstarter the inventors raised $350,000 for the project, triple the amount specified.
"According to a plan of its creators, Smart Pen is supposed to become a universal input device for smartphones, tablets and laptops: it allows you to draw and write on any surface, and the image is instantly transferred via Bluetooth to
electronic device and appears on its screen. With this device it is possible to write texts, to draw, to make notes in documents - Phree pen is compatible with Office, OneNote, EverNote, Acrobat, Google Handwriting Keyboard, Viber and other applications.
The device is scheduled to go into mass production in 2016.
All applications for the first 400 gadgets at $128 and $169 along with the same smart case, as well as the next 1,000 smart pens at $148 (and $189 with case) on Kickstarter were snapped up instantly.
The smart pen can now be ordered for $168 (with case for $219) and orders are still coming in.
Israeli "smart pen" hit Kickstarter
An Israeli invention - a "smart pen" that allows you to create digital images without using a keyboard or special panels - instantly won the hearts of the world's audience: in the first days after the publication of the idea on
The Smart Pen has become an instant success, winning over the hearts of the world's audiences for the first time since its launch on Kickstarter.
According to the idea of its creators, the "smart pen" should become a universal input device for smartphones, tablets and laptops: it allows you to draw and write on any surface, and the image is instantly transmitted via Bluetooth to
the image is instantly transmitted via Bluetooth to the electronic device and appears on the screen. With this device you can write texts, draw, make notes in documents - Phree pen is compatible with Office, OneNote, EverNote, Acrobat, Google Handwriting Keyboard, Viber and other applications.
The device is scheduled to go into mass production in 2016.
All bids for the first 400 gadgets at $128 and $169 along with the same smart case, as well as the next 1,000 $148 smart pens (and $189 with case) on Kickstarter were snapped up instantly.
The smart pen can now be ordered for $168 (with case for $219) and orders are still coming in.