Interesting and Humour - page 595
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Learn the maths
Learn the maths
Bulgaria, Burgas
Length 38m, height 9.60m and body 281 tonnes
Bulgaria, Burgas
Length 38m, height 9.60m and body 281 tonnes
see 3:56, it says 1381 tonnes on the hull.
No, it's probably the weight of the internal content (when it fills up)
below "1381" there is a ban for firing :)