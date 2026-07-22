Interesting and Humour - page 595

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Learn the maths

 

 
Mischek:

Learn the maths


I thought it was Manov who published it... He didn't.
 
 
 
 
 

Bulgaria, Burgas

Length 38m, height 9.60m and body 281 tonnes

 
Manov:

Bulgaria, Burgas

Length 38m, height 9.60m and body 281 tonnes

see 3:56, it says 1381 tonnes on the hull.
 
Mathemat:
see 3:56, it says 1381 tonnes on the hull.

No, it's probably the weight of the internal content (when it fills up)

below "1381" there is a ban for firing :)

1...588589590591592593594595596597598599600601602...4979
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