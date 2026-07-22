Interesting and Humour - page 338
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Great branch, my favourite:)
in the"give away for free" section I read this amusing announcement:
Fully refurbished death star.
The Death Star is a giant space station equipped with an energy weapon with extremely destructive power, capable of destroying planets.
Diameter: 164 km
Engines: 2 hyperspace engines, 2 thrusters.
Generators: 123 generators per navigational bank of the hyperspace system.
50% of the regular crew present, that's - 15,000 officers 300,000 soldiers 100,000 service personnel
Armament : 8 high precision super lasers, 5000 laser batteries, 5000 heavy laser batteries, 2500 laser cannons, 2500 ion cannons, central directional superlaser, superpower.
One Centenary Guarantee.
No packaging.
Fighters used, but fly like new, recently myself a few X-wings shot up.
Rent free in person at the meeting only the true Jedi.
The most ruthless alarm clock
You're right, there's no need to come to us, because in Donetsk you can't rent a decent place for a reasonable price for the duration of the matches. And so, maybe there will be a cheap place for me.
Although the problem, to put it mildly, is exaggerated.
For grown-ups! Fun.